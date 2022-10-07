ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rocky Bushiri among Hibernian players who could return for Motherwell clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44H8MC_0iQE5P1I00

Hibernian could have Rocky Bushiri, Elias Melkersen and Demi Mitchell back in contention for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell following their recent injury lay-offs.

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Momo Bojang both face several weeks on the sidelines after sustaining ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Kevin Dabrowski (shoulder), Kevin Nisbet (knee) and Aiden McGeady (knee) are working their way back towards fitness but will not be involved this weekend.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell expects to have an unchanged squad following their midweek demolition of Ross County.

Joe Efford and Callum Slattery made goalscoring returns to the team in Dingwall but Rolando Aarons (hamstring) remains out.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Giorgos Giakoumakis settles dramatic finale in Celtic’s favour

Giorgos Giakoumakis netted the winner for Celtic in a dramatic finale to their cinch Premiership clash against St Johnstone in Perth. Defender Alex Mitchell scored a stoppage-time equaliser for St Johnstone to cancel out Andrew Considine’s 42nd-minute own goal and Celtic looked set to drop points for the second consecutive away match in the league.
WORLD
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time

Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Nisbet
Person
Steven Hammell
Person
Callum Slattery
Person
Aiden Mcgeady
Person
Rocky Bushiri
Person
Rolando Aarons
Person
Nathan Mcginley
Person
Jake Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherwell#Hibernian
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Sead Haksabanovic impresses Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou against St Johnstone

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was impressed with the performance of Sead Haksabanovic after handing the versatile Montenegro international a central role against St Johnstone. The cinch Premiership champions were beginning an extended spell without skipper Callum McGregor in the starting line-up and Postecoglou sprung something of a surprise by naming...
WORLD
newschain

West Brom part company with Steve Bruce after eight-game winless run

West Brom have parted company with manager Steve Bruce after an eight-game winless Sky Bet Championship run left them sitting inside the relegation zone. The 61-year-old has left the Baggies after a little more than eight months at the helm with staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and son Alex Bruce also heading for the Hawthorns exit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu forced to retire due to heart condition

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has retired from football at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening heart condition. The Zambia player was ruled out during the most recent international break after he was taken ill on the flight to meet up with his national teammates. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Late Atkinson stunner learns Hearts a 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock

That's all from me. Please join us again this midweek for more live Scottish football coverage. Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells Sportsound: "It's a sore one any time you lose an injury-time equaliser. We give away a cheap free-kick and it allows them to put that one last ball in.
SOCCER
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy