Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher doubtful for Dundee United

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher are unlikely to feature for Dundee United in their cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Tannadice on Saturday evening.

Veteran defender Mulgrew missed the home defeat by St Johnstone last week with a thigh injury while striker Fletcher picked up a knock in the game and had to be replaced soon after the break.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from a long-term Achilles problem.

Connor Barron is in the Aberdeen squad for the first time this season after training well this week following a knee problem.

Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson also come back into contention following suspensions.

Midfielder Callum Roberts (hamstring) is the Dons’ only absentee.

