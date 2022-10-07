ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Syracuse.com

Class AA football roundup: La’Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 5? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 5 of high school football is in the books, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school board to meet after superintendent’s DWI arrest (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 42. Morning shower; cloudy and cool. See the 5-day forecast. STRIKE UP THE BAND: Cicero-North Syracuse performs during Phoenix’s Firebird Fantasy field band show on Saturday night at John C. Birdlebough High School. Several Central New York schools competed in the event. C-NS earned a score of 88.57, the highest of any band in the state this season. Results, more than 130 photos. (Scott Schild photo)
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Matt Sheppard wins third Super DIRT Week finale for a $50,000 payday at Oswego

For the second time in his illustrious DIRTcar big-block modified career, Matt Sheppard has swept Super DIRT Week 2022 clean. After qualifying on the pole Thursday and winning his heat event Friday, the Savannah driver completed his unbeaten week by winning Sunday afternoon’s 50th annual Billy Whittaker Cars 200 finale at the Oswego Speedway and the $50,000 check that goes with it.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Howard rushes for 2 TDs; DeVito injured (How Syracuse football transfers fared)

Jarveon Howard rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead Alcorn State to a win over Mississippi Valley State in a college football game on Saturday. Howard rushed 24 times for 63 yards for the Braves in a 30-7 victory, and added one reception for 12 yards. Howard had first-half touchdown runs of 4 and 1 yards. Alcorn State improved to 3-2, 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
SYRACUSE, NY
