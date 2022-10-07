Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball players mingled with fans at Monroe Madness and none more so than Joe Girard
Rochester, N.Y. ― The Monroe Madness event at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena ostensibly offered fans in the Lilac City the chance to see Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams up in a pair of intra-squad scrimmages. In reality, Friday’s intimate gathering provided fans the opportunity to...
HS cross country roundup: Kate Putman, Solomon Holden-Betts turn in top 5 finishes at Manhattan Invitational
Cicero-North Syracuse’s Kate Putman and Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden-Betts each turned in a top-five finish at the Manhattan College Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Putman finished third in the Eastern States Championship race with a time of 14:29.2, which was also the third-best time for the entire event.
ACC Power Rankings: Suddenly, it’s Syracuse carrying expectations in key division matchup
Syracuse, N.Y. — Crank up the time machine; Syracuse is taking it back to the ‘90s. Saturday’s football game against No. 15 North Carolina State will be the first Top 20 matchup in the dome since the 1998 season opener against Tennessee.
Contenders begin to separate themselves (4 things we learned in Week 5 of Section III football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The high school football season is nearing its end and things are heating up in Section III. This weekend provided some clarity in the top of some classes but also brought some uncertainty in other classes. >> Football scores and standings.
Baldwinsville, West Genesee marching bands shine in regional competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Marching bands from West Genesee and Baldwinsville traveled to Delaware for a big regional test on Saturday, and both came away having made the trip look very worthwhile. The Bees took sixth and the Wildcats claimed the 10th spot in the Bands of America 2022 Mid-Atlantic Regional...
Class AA football roundup: La’Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band posts season-high score at Phoenix show (134 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band had no competition at the Firebird Fantasy show in Phoenix on Saturday night. That’s just as well, because at this point the Northstars look to be in a class by themselves across the state.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4. Here are our favorite...
We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 5? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 5 of high school football is in the books, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
Class C football roundup: Holland Patent remains perfect
No. 16 state-ranked Holland Patent kept its perfect season alive with a 14-6 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Friday night.
Baldwinsville school board to meet after superintendent’s DWI arrest (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 42. Morning shower; cloudy and cool. See the 5-day forecast. STRIKE UP THE BAND: Cicero-North Syracuse performs during Phoenix’s Firebird Fantasy field band show on Saturday night at John C. Birdlebough High School. Several Central New York schools competed in the event. C-NS earned a score of 88.57, the highest of any band in the state this season. Results, more than 130 photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Dyaisha Fair shines in first look at new Syracuse women’s basketball squad at Monroe Madness
Rochester, N.Y -- Fans got their first look at Syracuse’s almost entirely new squad at Monroe Madness, which included contests and an intrasquad scrimmage. It was the first time Syracuse held a preseason event outside the Dome. Dyaisha Fair, who went to high school at Edison Tech just 10...
Observations from Syracuse’s basketball scrimmages, skills competition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. -- We got a first look at Syracuse’s men’s and women’s basketball teams Friday night in the Blue Cross Arena. A prelude of shooting and dunking contests was followed by the women’s scrimmage, where fans (including many Dyaisha Fair family members) watched the former University of Buffalo star make her debut in a Syracuse uniform.
Class A football roundup: Auburn holds off Corcoran, 21-20
Despite Corcoran scoring two touchdowns in the final two-and-ahalf minutes, Auburn held on for Class A win 21-20 that evened its season record at 3-3.
Hey West Genesee families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as West Genesee, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort. If you have cool school ideas...
Matt Sheppard wins third Super DIRT Week finale for a $50,000 payday at Oswego
For the second time in his illustrious DIRTcar big-block modified career, Matt Sheppard has swept Super DIRT Week 2022 clean. After qualifying on the pole Thursday and winning his heat event Friday, the Savannah driver completed his unbeaten week by winning Sunday afternoon’s 50th annual Billy Whittaker Cars 200 finale at the Oswego Speedway and the $50,000 check that goes with it.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A busy Week 5 in Section III football wraps up with 14 games on Saturday. Check back throughout the day as we update scores during and after the games.
Howard rushes for 2 TDs; DeVito injured (How Syracuse football transfers fared)
Jarveon Howard rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead Alcorn State to a win over Mississippi Valley State in a college football game on Saturday. Howard rushed 24 times for 63 yards for the Braves in a 30-7 victory, and added one reception for 12 yards. Howard had first-half touchdown runs of 4 and 1 yards. Alcorn State improved to 3-2, 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Syracuse moves up in AP Top 25, coaches poll to reach Dino Babers’ Top 20 threshold
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two weeks ago when Syracuse football first entered the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25, Dino Babers said it would take a top-20 ranking to get him going. Heading into Week 7, SU has met that threshold. Despite not playing a game Saturday, the Orange...
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 8
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 8. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
