ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0566ng_0iQE3bai00
Richmond County Schools exception children at the fair in 2019. RO file photo

HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019.

The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic.

For those hoping to win a blue ribbon on their homemade goods or livestock, exhibit entries will be accepted 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

The fair premium book, with details on entries, is available on the fair’s Facebook page.

The fair will not be accepting swine due to public health concerns.

Tractor Supply is providing hay, food and bedding for the barn, according to Ann Wheeler.

The fair opens Thursday and Friday from 4:30-10 p.m. and Saturday from 1-10 p.m. Rides will be open from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $5 at the gate Thursday-Saturday. Students — middle and high school with their student ID — and seniors will be able to get in free on Thursday. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $20 and single tickets will also be available.

The Hive will hold a Lego-building contest at 6 p.m. Thursday and several local farms will be showcased in the exhibit hall on Saturday.

Other entertainment for the weekend includes:

  • Thursday – County Senior Choir
  • Friday – country music for line dancing (music by DJ Jimmy Reese)
  • Saturday – Rough Justice at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday – gospel music by a local choir

Wheeler said that there are still commercial and vendor spaces available and volunteers are needed.

For more information or updates, visit the fair’s Facebook group page — Richmond County Agricultural Fair 2022 — or contact Wheeler at 910-331-3367.

Comments / 0

Related
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Upcoming events in Richmond County

Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
Hamlet, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Business
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
Hamlet, NC
Business
Stanly News & Press

Miss Stanly County 2023 Pageant crowns winners

Saturday’s 2023 Miss Stanly County Pageant saw one previous winner of the Outstanding Teen award return to claim the Miss Stanly crown, while the new Outstanding Teen was competing in a pageant for the first time. Shelby Sides, who was Miss Stanly County Outstanding Teen in 2020 and 2021,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gospel Music#Livestock#Richmond County Ag Fair#The Hamlet Lions Club#Hive#Lego#County#Rough Justice
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Hoptoberfest at the Rock ’22

ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds of people filled their cups with craft brews Saturday at Rockingham Dragway for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hoptoberfest. More than 16 craft beers from across the state, including several varieties Southern Pines Brewing Co., were on tap at the festival. Attendees tried...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy