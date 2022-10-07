Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week

Richmond County Schools exception children at the fair in 2019. RO file photo

HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019.

The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic.

For those hoping to win a blue ribbon on their homemade goods or livestock, exhibit entries will be accepted 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

The fair premium book, with details on entries, is available on the fair’s Facebook page.

The fair will not be accepting swine due to public health concerns.

Tractor Supply is providing hay, food and bedding for the barn, according to Ann Wheeler.

The fair opens Thursday and Friday from 4:30-10 p.m. and Saturday from 1-10 p.m. Rides will be open from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $5 at the gate Thursday-Saturday. Students — middle and high school with their student ID — and seniors will be able to get in free on Thursday. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $20 and single tickets will also be available.

The Hive will hold a Lego-building contest at 6 p.m. Thursday and several local farms will be showcased in the exhibit hall on Saturday.

Other entertainment for the weekend includes:

Thursday – County Senior Choir

Friday – country music for line dancing (music by DJ Jimmy Reese)

Saturday – Rough Justice at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday – gospel music by a local choir

Wheeler said that there are still commercial and vendor spaces available and volunteers are needed.

For more information or updates, visit the fair’s Facebook group page — Richmond County Agricultural Fair 2022 — or contact Wheeler at 910-331-3367.