Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation announced road closures in Audrain County next week for culvert replacements, according to a press release. Route EE: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.11 from Highway 124 to Highway 112 . Route C: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 11-13 from Route T to Highway The post MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Columbia and Jefferson City are under a frost advisory

A freeze warning is now in effect for Mexico, Laddonia, Macon and other northern towns in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says freezing temperatures of between 30 and 32 degrees are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning. The NWS says sensitive outdoor vegetation...
COLUMBIA, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Columbia, MO
Society
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
lakeexpo.com

1133 Beacon Point Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

This is the WOW view you are looking for! Spacious lakefront home with 5 bedrooms and main-level living. The magnificent custom island/dining area provides seating for 12. Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer spectacular lake views from all levels. Updates include new wood flooring, granite countertops, light fixtures, paint, a lower-level bar with 3 tap kegerator, and a new shower. Plenty of room for friends and family to gather. The oversized attached 3-car garage has ample storage and the climate-controlled lowest level storage area is ready to be finished however you desire - a game room, bunk room, and an additional bathroom can be added. Concrete cruiser dock for entertaining with 16x36 slip, 2 covered PWC spaces, covered and uncovered swim deck, and enclosed bar/storage area. Beacon Pointe subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool, city water, and sewer. Close to Bagnell Dam, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Columbia Missourian

Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest

Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family loses home to fire in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Person
Tanya Tucker
KMIZ ABC 17 News

House fire in Fulton causes $80,000 in damage

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Fulton Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 8:30 p.m Saturday night. Firefighters said, they went to the story and a half home on the 900 block of West Avenue and found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. The resident of the home was outside when The post House fire in Fulton causes $80,000 in damage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Man hurt after UTV crash in Morgan County

Morgan County, Mo. (KMIZ) A UTV crash in Morgan County left a man in serious condition. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened Saturday around 1:00 p.m. at 28170 on Highway 135 in Morgan County. Troopers say, 39-year-old Joshua Adkins was driving on a steep embankment when...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years

CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Two Killed In Head-On Crash With Semi Truck On Hwy 5

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed when a vehicle crashed head-on with a semi truck, Friday evening, Oct. 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins, of Camdenton, was driving a 2006 Chevy HHR southbound on Highway 5, north of Mt. Horeb Road, when she attempted to pass a Ford Edge driven by 32-year-old Samantha Lucas, of Falcon, Mo. The Chevy collided with an oncoming 2020 International LT625 semi truck driven by 40-year-old Joel Montgomery of Birmingham, Ala. The Chevy then crashed into the front of the Ford Edge.
FALCON, MO
kmmo.com

MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA

UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best

Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Two People Killed In Fatal Car Crash

Two people were killed and several people were injured in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer in Camden County last evening. The Highway Patrol report says the driver of a Chevy HHR tried to pass another car on Highway 5 near Mount Horeb Road when it was struck by an oncoming International LT 625.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Survivor shares her story at Columbia's newest women's center

COLUMBIA - A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences. Powerhouse Community Development held its opening for its Family Regeneration Center on Friday. The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources...

