Since the word got out that the City Council (on a vote of 5-1) approved 16 cruise ships to enter Marine Sanctuary waters in October and November (and more in December), there has been much dismay and anger expressed among citizens of Santa Barbara and neighboring communities. The pandemic took our attention away from the ships since there weren’t any. Now we are alert, and we want to have a voice in this matter.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO