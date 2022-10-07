Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Vote Yes on Measure B to Keep Goleta’s Beaches Clean and Safe
Do you remember the joy of playing in a creek as a child, catching frogs, and watching the fish? Everyone should be able to experience this. Measure B would help clean up, protect, and restore Goleta’s many creeks and keep our beaches litter free. Creeks and watersheds provide us...
Santa Barbara Independent
More Cruise Ships
Since the word got out that the City Council (on a vote of 5-1) approved 16 cruise ships to enter Marine Sanctuary waters in October and November (and more in December), there has been much dismay and anger expressed among citizens of Santa Barbara and neighboring communities. The pandemic took our attention away from the ships since there weren’t any. Now we are alert, and we want to have a voice in this matter.
Santa Barbara Independent
Homicide in Santa Ynez
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
Santa Barbara Independent
Chance Encounter on Beach Leads to $3 Million for Santa Barbara Coastal Research
This story first appeared in UC Santa Barbara’s The Current. For marine ecologist Kyle Emery, it was just another day on the job. Surveying the beach and kelp forest at Arroyo Quemada with his trusty drone, he was conducting research at a Santa Barbara Coastal Long-Term Ecological Research (SBC LTER) site, where scientists regularly measure the productivity and condition of the giant kelp stands and the organisms that live among them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
After Months on the Decline, Santa Barbara Gas Prices Surge Again
Although drivers saw some relief at the gas pumps over the past few months — with the nationwide averages on a steady decline for more than 100 days near the end of September — refinery issues have sent California’s gas prices soaring once again, with some local stations charging as much as $6.99 heading into the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cynthia (Cindy) Schmandt Scannella
Cindy was born in March of 1961 and passed away on September 17, 2022. Cindy was raised in Santa Barbara where she attended Cold Springs School and later attended Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High Schools. While at Santa Barbara High she developed a passion for running and became a standout track and cross country runner, setting numerous records, some of which are still in place today. Her love of track and cross country blossomed into coaching that started when she coached her long distance team as a senior in high school.
Santa Barbara Independent
Vote for Marybeth Carty
I am proud to endorse and enthusiastically support Marybeth Carty for re-election to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, Trustee Area #1. Having served with Marybeth as a fellow board member of both a local nonprofit and the S.B. County Board of Education since she joined the board in 2013, I have seen the commitment and value that Marybeth brings to every activity in which she is involved (and there are too many to list).
Comments / 0