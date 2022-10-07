ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in the Leader communities this week

The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs. Live symphony orchestra.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week

Fall is in full swing with plenty of events and activities to do before the winter months roll around including fall festivals, final Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, live music, and more. Take a look at the events below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Fall Fest at Grandscape.
LAKESIDE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week

There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Celina honored with 2022 Scenic City of the Year award

The City of Celina received the first-ever Scenic City of the Year Award designated by Texas Scenic at the 110th Annual Texas Municipal League Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio on Thursday evening. The Scenic City of the Year Award, which is voted on by a committee peer group, honored Celina as the top City in the State of Texas for its comprehensive set of standards and development regulations.
CELINA, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news

The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million

The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco News Roundup: Chamber to host county, state candidate forum on October 13

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will host a County and State Candidate Forum on Oct. 13. The event will allow attendees to learn more about candidates and prepare for the Nov. 8 election. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Church in Frisco (8440 Grace St.) and will be streamed live online by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Massive Flower Mound Ranch Project Approved After Years of Planning

A massive new development approved this week in Flower Mound could support 20,000 new residents along with stores where they shop and offices where they work. The site is a rare 1,000 acres of vacant land surrounding all four corners of a major intersection at US 377 and FM 1171 near I-35W in far west Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

