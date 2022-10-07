Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Leader communities this week
The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs. Live symphony orchestra.
starlocalmedia.com
Trunk or Treat, town halls and more...see what's going on in the Mesquite community
This past weekend, the Mesquite Police Department partnered with Mesquite Parks and Recreation and hosted a Trunk or Treat to start of the Halloween month. Parks and Recreation also showed Monsters Inc and helped facilitate the event.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week
Fall is in full swing with plenty of events and activities to do before the winter months roll around including fall festivals, final Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, live music, and more. Take a look at the events below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Fall Fest at Grandscape.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week
There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Celina honored with 2022 Scenic City of the Year award
The City of Celina received the first-ever Scenic City of the Year Award designated by Texas Scenic at the 110th Annual Texas Municipal League Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio on Thursday evening. The Scenic City of the Year Award, which is voted on by a committee peer group, honored Celina as the top City in the State of Texas for its comprehensive set of standards and development regulations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal news roundup: voter registration deadline, The Colony boards applications, The Lawn at The Lakefront
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. For more information, residents can go to www.votetexas.gov. This website outlines what is on the ballot, if you are registered to vote, what to bring on election day, and many more helpful facts. City boards...
starlocalmedia.com
For McKinney's Chamber of Commerce president, the business landscape is headed in a positive direction
Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina news roundup: election deadline approaches and more updates
The city of Celina on Monday announced that the Dallas Parkway extension at FM 428 is now open to through traffic. As a result, there is now an all-way stop at the intersection.
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for proposed medical offices
Exchange Parkway is slated to see further development. At an Allen Planning and Zoning meeting, Planning Manager Hayley Angel presented a proposed development at the southwest corner of Exchange Parkway and Junction Drive on a two-acre plat that would house two medical office buildings, each around 7,000 square feet.
luxury-houses.net
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
Construction to improve intersection of U.S. Hwy 80, SH 205, FM 148 and replace bridge in Terrell to begin Oct. 10
TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin construction on Monday, Oct. 10 at US 80/SH 205 and FM 148 in Terrell. There will be various daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work on replacing a bridge and improving the intersection.
Colleyville Builder Plans to Expand Its Portfolio in Two Growing Communities
A Colleyville-based homebuilder is marking its expansion into Arlington and Waxahachie with a new office space. Graham Hart Home Builder opened its office at 1109 Glade Road, moving from its existing space next door, the company announced last week. The stand-alone, 5,123-square-foot office was designed in much the style of...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mesquite Animal Services Manager Megan King
Meagan King is Mesquite's new animal services manager. She oversees many areas in the city's involvement in ensuring animal safety.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco News Roundup: Chamber to host county, state candidate forum on October 13
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will host a County and State Candidate Forum on Oct. 13. The event will allow attendees to learn more about candidates and prepare for the Nov. 8 election. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Church in Frisco (8440 Grace St.) and will be streamed live online by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Massive Flower Mound Ranch Project Approved After Years of Planning
A massive new development approved this week in Flower Mound could support 20,000 new residents along with stores where they shop and offices where they work. The site is a rare 1,000 acres of vacant land surrounding all four corners of a major intersection at US 377 and FM 1171 near I-35W in far west Flower Mound.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Comments / 0