Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Monoclonal antibody improves cat allergen immunotherapy
An experimental approach to enhancing a standard cat allergy treatment made it more effective and faster acting, and the benefits persisted for a year after treatment ended, a study supported by the National Institutes of Health has found. The findings were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
NIH Director's Blog
Autism researcher focuses on maternal diet, prenatal exposures
Scientific conferences that I attend often focus on bad things in our environment, such as chemical exposures that can negatively affect health outcomes. After a while, one begins to wonder about the other side of the equation: What about the good things in our environment that potentially help to reduce risks associated with those exposures?
Comments / 0