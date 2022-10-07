Read full article on original website
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
A criminally underrated sci-fi thriller braces for a nail-biting Netflix reentry
One of the biggest problems with Netflix’s deluge of original content swamping the library each and every week is that a worrying number of hidden gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks way too easily in favor of the next star-powered blockbuster or buzzy episodic epic, and Stowaway definitely deserves to be included among the ranks of those that got away.
Halloween Ends’ David Gordon Green explains that he can’t just remake the original movie
Back before the reboot trilogy started, the big selling point for David Gordon Green’s new Halloween series was going to be its back-to-basics approach that expanded on the original John Carpenter movie without wasting time on the complicated mythology of the sequels and without making Michael Myers an immortal monster—all as part of an explicit acknowledgement that the first movie is the best one and none of the sequels have fully captured its magic. But now, ahead of the release of Halloween Ends, Green is making a point to remind people that he can’t just remake the first movie and that sometimes sequels have to try and do new things. So… does that mean we all owe Halloween: Resurrection director Rick Rosenthal an apology?
An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix
Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
Latest Gaming News: First ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer delivers a heavy dose of nostalgia while a surprise star shines in the teaser for Hideo Kojima’s latest game
As always, the gaming world is abuzz with glorious new content. If it wasn’t the reveal of a long-awaited trailer that dominated the news, it was developments surrounding a pair of stellar actresses. In the ever-changing gaming universe, it’s important to stay on one’s toes and expect the unexpected. Yesterday, we tackled a Destiny 2 bug fix, a potential Elden Ring live-action adaptation, and Overwatch 2‘s problematic launch. In today’s gaming news round-up, we were spoiled for choice with headlines, especially after the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped out of seemingly nowhere, sparking discourse about the casting choices — both good and bad. Without further ado, let’s take another deep dive into the fast-paced gaming newsroom.
The classic remake of an already-classic psychological thriller tortures and terrorizes streaming hostages
Remaking a classic is a bold move that’s proven to be foolish on a number of occasions, but when one of the greatest directors in history decides to partner up with one of the silver screen’s finest talents for a seventh time to reinvent Cape Fear, then who’s going to argue?
Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries
At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
‘Red Notice’ producers tease the back-to-back sequels for Netflix’s biggest movie ever
Becoming the single most popular original movie in the history of the largest and most heavily-subscribed streaming service on the planet is an impressive accolade, but the team behind Red Notice don’t plan on stopping there. Uniting A-list megastars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot to headline a...
‘Westworld’ creators pitch Chloë Grace Moretz in a mind-bending reality in ‘The Peripheral’ trailer
A trailer starring Chloë Grace Moretz just dropped for a new sci fi series called The Peripheral from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of the hit HBO Max show Westworld. The show, based on author William Gibson’s books, will air on Amazon Prime Video. Moretz plays a...
Disney Plus fumbles ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ exclusivity with an early first episode leak
It’s been a decade-long wait for Bleach to make another jump from the pages of a manga and into an anime adaptation, but the time is finally upon us for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to hit the small screen, and to the delight of a few eagle-eyed fans, it came earlier than expected.
A claustrophobic horror masterpiece claws it way to a new streaming home
One of the 2000s’ best horror films has found a new home for streaming, as the spooky month gains another juggernaut entry to re-experience. British horror film The Descent stunned many in 2005 when it released, with the low-budget film grossing $57 million out of nowhere. The Neil Marshall directed hit film will now see a change of streaming homes, with Amazon Prime Video playing host to the claustrophobia thriller.
A treasure-hunting travesty leaves Netflix users miserably mummified
People like horror movies, they sure as sh*t like stories about roguish adventures hunting for long-lost treasure, and everyone without fail absolutely adores The Mummy. With that in mind, surely a combination of the three in what was the most expensive co-production ever between Australia and China would be able to entertain at the very least, right? Right…?
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hellraiser’ on Hulu, An Appropriately Gory Reinvention of Pinhead and Pals
The Hellraiser franchise returns with a number after the title, signifying a reboot: Hellraiser (2022) is now on Hulu, offering a robust array of bottomless pits, mumbling Cenobites and luscious fleshpeeling gore! If anything ever “deserves” a reboot, it’s this franchise, which began with the 1987 original – directed by Clive Barker, adapting his novella The Hellbound Heart – and racked up nine sequels, each more inessential than the last. Notably, the new film boasts director David Bruckner, who helmed excellent borderline-arthouse creeper The Night House; and David S. Goyer, scripter of Dark Knight and Blade films and The Sandman series, gets story credit. Will they make the Hellraiser franchise glisten like freshly butchered meat, or is it just the same old rotten, maggot-ridden blecch?
An influential action classic that redefined the blockbuster business confiscates the evidence on streaming
Looking at the overwhelming success of both the movie itself and the key players involved in its creation, not to mention an enduring legacy as a classic of the genre, it’s easy to forget that Bad Boys holds a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 42 percent. Ignoring...
