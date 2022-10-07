ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UN secretary general seeks increased aid for Pakistan, other 'climate vulnerable' nations

By Ben Adler, Yahoo News
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbtZ0_0iQE1woJ00

NEW YORK — Speaking to the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on Friday morning, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called for increased global aid to Pakistan and other developing nations suffering from climate change-driven extreme weather.

“The people of Pakistan are the victims of a grim calculus of climate injustice,” Guterres said, noting that the South Asian nation where one-third of the landmass has been submerged by surging flood waters contributes less than 1% of the greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change.

"One month ago, I traveled there and saw a level of climate carnage beyond imagination," Guterres added. Pakistan's flooding was caused by two : an unusually strong spring heat wave, which melted glaciers, and extremely heavy rainfall.

After cataloging the destruction, which includes damage to 1,500 health care facilities and the destruction of more than two million homes, Guterres quadrupled the U.N.’s previous request for aid to Pakistan to $816 million. The economic toll is expected to surpass $10 billion and Guterres said that even his revised request “pales in comparison to what is needed on every front — including food, water, sanitation, shelter, emergency education, protection and health support.”

The secretary general then pivoted to the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, which will take place in November and is also known as COP27, and broadened his request for climate finance. Guterres has previously called for major carbon emitters to increase the ambition of their . Now, he is calling for them to also provide poorer countries with the means to prepare for and recover from climate change catastrophes.

“COP27 must be the place for serious action on loss and damage,” Guterres said, using the diplomatic term for compensation from the countries that have caused climate change to its victims. “COP27 must be the place for clarity on vital funding for adaptation and resilience.

In 2009, developed nations pledged at COP15 in Copenhagen to mobilize $100 billion in annual climate finance by 2020, but they have by at least $20 billion.

“In particular, wealthier countries bear a moral responsibility to help places such as Pakistan recover, adapt and build resilience to disasters supercharged by the climate crisis,” Guterres said. “Let’s not forget that 80% of emissions driving this type of climate destruction are from the G20,” Guterres said, referring to the world’s largest economies such as the United States, Europe and Japan.

Guterres was followed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram, who echoed Guterres’ calls for more global climate aid.

“Pakistan is one of the most climate vulnerable nations, even though our carbon emissions are less than 1% of the global total,” Akram said. “In the last two decades, recurrent spells of extreme weather, such as floods, droughts, glacial lake outbursts, cyclones and heat waves have taken an enormous toll on life and property.”

At COP26 in Glasgow last year, nations increased their commitments to emissions reductions and climate finance, to avert catastrophic climate change, according to the projections of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Usually, renegotiation of a climate agreement occurs only once every five years or so, but since the IPCC has determined that emissions have to be cut by 50% by 2030, the U.N., developing nations and climate activists are calling for a new round of action this year.

Guterres closed with a warning for nations that aren’t as hot and climate-vulnerable as Pakistan. “Communities everywhere are looking down the barrel of climate-driven destruction,” he said. “We must act — and we must act now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Munir Akram
AFP

Floods to drag up to 9 million Pakistanis into poverty: World Bank

Between six and nine million Pakistanis are set to be dragged into poverty as a result of cataclysmic monsoon flooding linked to climate change, the World Bank said on Thursday. A World Bank report said Pakistan's poverty rate is expected to rise between 2.5 and 4 percentage points as a direct consequence of the floods.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Greenhouse Gas#Un#The General Assembly#U N#South Asian
France 24

UN’s Guterres calls for international troops to intervene in Haiti

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs, according to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters on Sunday. Guterres is not suggesting that the...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
WSOC Charlotte

Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not...
WORLD
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was...
WORLD
SFGate

Peace talks in Ethiopian conflict are delayed, diplomats say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — African Union-sponsored peace talks to resolve Ethiopia’s two year-long Tigray conflict will not take place as planned this weekend because of logistics and other issues, diplomatic sources told The Associated Press on Friday, a further sign of the challenges in bringing the deeply suspicious warring sides to the table.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

UN mulls quick foreign troop deployment to ease Haiti crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — The United Nations Security Council was evaluating options including the immediate activation of foreign troops to help free Haiti from the grip of gangs that has caused a scarcity of fuel, water and other basic supplies. Such a force would “remove...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy