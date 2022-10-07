The jury is out on whether ‘The Midnight Club’ lives up to Mike Flanagan’s lofty Netflix standards

The Thirteenth Doctor’s time in the TARDIS is almost up. Before this month is over, the Jodie Whittaker era of Doctor Who will have officially come to an end as our very first female Doctor, who took over the role back in 2017, will be saying goodbye to the character in the sci-fi show’s centenary special. Fans have been (not-so-)patiently waiting for our first look at the feature-length finale for ages, but now it’s finally here, revealing the episode’s surprisingly imminent release date in the process.

