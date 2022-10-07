ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

CWC Receives Community College Commission Approval for Two New Law Enforcement Programs

The Wyoming Community College Commission meeting in Gillette on Thursday approved a new certificate in the Law Enforcement Leadership program at Central Wyoming College. Also approved was a new addition to one of the college’s two Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees. The Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate is designed to meet the needs of students interested in developing the skills necessary to be a leader and advance their career in Law enforcement or the criminal justice system. This certificate is designed to empower leaders within the criminal justice and law enforcement profession to think critically, to approach situations analytically and to make ethical decisions, according to Dr. Kathy Wells, CWC’s Vice President for Academic Affairs.
GILLETTE, WY
Fiber Arts Festival Saturday in Riverton

As you heard on the WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program earlier this week, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Festival is on tap Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. On hand will be live sheep, llamas, angora rabbits, and alpacas, all wool producing species. Demonstrations, exhibits, sales all included in the day. See the poster below:
RIVERTON, WY
Wendall Floyd Shepard

Wendall Floyd Shepard, 61, of Lander, WY died on September 28th, 2022 in Lander, WY. Wendall was born on December 19, 1960, to Ramon Floyd Shepard and Edna Earl Grouns in Riverton, Fremont Co., WY. Wendall loved being in the mountains, camping, panning for gold, and rock hunting. He also...
LANDER, WY
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
CHEYENNE, WY
Fort Washakie Man Indicted on Assault Against a Juvenile

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that Leslie Frank Noseep, III, 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16 and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Noseep appeared for an arraignment hearing on September 30, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial has been set for December 5, 2022.
FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Arraignment set in aggravated assault case

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Chett Logan Whitman is scheduled to be arraigned in 9th District Court Thursday, Oct. 27. Whitman, 25, is charged with aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly beat Chris Meeks, of Daniel, and left him unconscious behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale on July 9. Meeks...
PINEDALE, WY

