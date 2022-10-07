Read full article on original website
D.C. Dispatch: Legislators call for improved rural health care options
As Congress prepares to recess until mid-November, Iowa’s federal legislators are calling for more efforts to help rural health care facilities. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said this week they are working to re-establish a Keokuk hospital under pending federal guidelines for Rural Emergency Hospital (REH) designations.
Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Three residents of a bankrupt Iowa nursing home have suffered broken bones in recent months, despite monitoring by a court-appointed patient care ombudsman. The injuries have triggered $30,000 in potential fines. The QHC Humboldt North in north-central...
State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer
Non-genetically modified soybeans represent a small percentage of what is grown in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Fitzgerald, Smith
JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday.
