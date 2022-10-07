Read full article on original website
KU announces massive project to upgrade Memorial Stadium, build ‘new gateway’ to campus
Ahead of its first ever appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay and a Top 25 matchup this weekend against the TCU Horned Frogs, Kansas Athletics on Friday announced its most significant plans in decades regarding the future of Kansas football. In a video message narrated by renowned broadcaster and KU...
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
Local Lawrence businesses react to Kansas football stadium renovation plans
Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
KU students camp out for seats as ESPN's College Day comes to Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Excitement continues to grow in Lawrence over KU football. Students started camping out Friday to get the best seats as undefeated KU prepares to take on TCU Saturday.
Hundreds camp out overnight at KU for College Gameday show
One of the coldest nights in about six months didn't stop fans from camping out over night to be the first in line for ESPN's College Gameday show.
Kansas Is Spending ‘Hundreds of Millions’ On FB Facilities
The day before they’re featured on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks announced a significant investment into campus football facilities. The crux of the plan, called the “11th and Mississippi Project,” includes “major renovations” to the century-old David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, including seating amenities and event spaces. The Anderson Family Football Complex will also receive improvements.
Kansas star QB knocked out of game
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol for Oct. 7, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a chill in the air, which is perfect football weather for high school football. We start with our Game of the Week. It was homecoming at Raytown. The Blue Jays were looking to dance all over William Chrisman before they get the real party going.
Browne's Irish Marketplace celebrates 135 years in Kansas City
The Guinness was flowing and fiddles were playing as Browne's Irish marketplace celebrated an impressive milestone. The business at West 33rd and Pennsylvania in Kansas City, Missouri, is 135 years old, making it the world's oldest Irish business outside of Ireland. It opened in 1887 and spans five generations. It’s...
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
Cashless KC: Be Free Family Farm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheBe Free Family Farm in Kansas City, Missouri has a goal for you to be free from anything that's bothering you. Whether it's the stresses of life or work, visit the farm to reconnect with nature. The property features a pond and a pumpkin patch.
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
UPS hiring 2,000 seasonal workers in Kansas City area ahead of holidays
If you're looking to make some extra cash for the upcoming holiday season, UPS wants to hire you. They're looking for around 2,000 seasonal workers in the Kansas City area. KMBC 9 stopped by a hiring event this week to find out what the company needs to make sure everyone gets their gifts on time.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
