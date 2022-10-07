ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Gotham Knights - Gameplay Launch Trailer

Watch the action-packed Gotham Knights gameplay launch trailer. Get a look at some new gameplay and in-game cutscenes from the upcoming open-world action RPG featuring Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some infamous DC villains that players will encounter in the game, including Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and the mysterious Court of Owls.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Launch Trailer #2

The physical editions of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival are available now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the song list from the rhythm game. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival features 76 songs in the base game and hundreds more are available on Taiko Music Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India

Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron

Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster

With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
MUSIC
A.V. Club

Netflix’s massive Lord Of The Rings pitch apparently freaked out the Tolkien estate

Common sense would say that one of the reasons Amazon convinced J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to let them make Rings Of Power was the outrageous amount of money that Prime Video was willing spend on it, but apparently the Tolkien estate has more willpower than… all of the bad guys in Tolkien’s stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s big piece on Rings Of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (during which they discussed the “patently evil” racist backlash), Netflix actually bid $250 million for the Lord Of The Rings rights but lost out to Amazon—despite Jeff Bezos’ company offering “tens of millions less” for the rights.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

New Crash Bandicoot Announcement Teased For Game Awards via Wumpa Pizza

A new Crash Bandicoot game could be announced at The Game Awards if a recent promotional teaser turns out to be accurate. Influencers have been receiving gifts promoting the upcoming Steam release of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time. This gift is what looks like a pizza box with labels highlighting Crash 4's October 18 PC release date. But a small detail tucked away on the box seems to be teasing an additional announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

We’ll take it: Prime Video unveils brief sneak peek at Wheel of Time S2 at NYCC

New York Comic Con is happening this weekend, and the folks at Prime Video took the opportunity to unveil the briefest of sneak peek teasers for the second season of its epic fantasy series Wheel of Time, based on the novels by Robert Jordan. The new season isn't slated to premiere until sometime next year, but the streaming platform is confident enough in the series that it's already been renewed for a third.
TV SERIES
IGN

Black Ant Shield

This page features information about the Black Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shield.
VIDEO GAMES
Primetimer

WATCH: Emancipation, Will Smith's First Post-Slap Movie, Gets Trailer & Apple TV+ Release Date

Emancipation, a slavery drama starring Will Smith, will premiere on Apple TV+ in December. Apple Original Films announced today that the Antoine Fuqua-helmed film, Smith's first since he slapped Chris Rock at the last Oscars, would open in theaters on December 2, and premiere on Apple TV+ December 9. The news comes following speculation that the film may be cancelled or suffer a delay as a result of the Oscars controversy. Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards for a decade as a result.
MOVIES
IGN

Titans Season 4 Release Date Announced With a New Trailer

DC's Titans will return to HBO Max for its fourth season on Thursday, November 3, and a new teaser trailer features a bloody ritual that looks anything but good news. Season 4 of Titans will have a two-episode premiere on November 3, and new episodes will be released weekly until December 1. There will then be a mid-season break and six new episodes will conclude the season later in 2023.
TV SERIES
IGN

City Center Gigs

The City Center is one of the six main districts of Night City and also the starting point for the Corpo Life Path. Despite being surrounded by towering skyscrapers that are home to the mega-corporations that rule the district, the area is relatively thin on gigs, especially when compared to other areas in the game.
