IGN
Gotham Knights - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Watch the action-packed Gotham Knights gameplay launch trailer. Get a look at some new gameplay and in-game cutscenes from the upcoming open-world action RPG featuring Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some infamous DC villains that players will encounter in the game, including Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and the mysterious Court of Owls.
IGN
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Launch Trailer #2
The physical editions of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival are available now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the song list from the rhythm game. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival features 76 songs in the base game and hundreds more are available on Taiko Music Pass.
IGN
Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India
Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
Polygon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron
Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
A.V. Club
Netflix’s massive Lord Of The Rings pitch apparently freaked out the Tolkien estate
Common sense would say that one of the reasons Amazon convinced J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to let them make Rings Of Power was the outrageous amount of money that Prime Video was willing spend on it, but apparently the Tolkien estate has more willpower than… all of the bad guys in Tolkien’s stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s big piece on Rings Of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (during which they discussed the “patently evil” racist backlash), Netflix actually bid $250 million for the Lord Of The Rings rights but lost out to Amazon—despite Jeff Bezos’ company offering “tens of millions less” for the rights.
IGN
New Crash Bandicoot Announcement Teased For Game Awards via Wumpa Pizza
A new Crash Bandicoot game could be announced at The Game Awards if a recent promotional teaser turns out to be accurate. Influencers have been receiving gifts promoting the upcoming Steam release of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time. This gift is what looks like a pizza box with labels highlighting Crash 4's October 18 PC release date. But a small detail tucked away on the box seems to be teasing an additional announcement.
Richard Hammond Crashes During Next Grand Tour Episode In Europe: Details Revealed
James May dominated headlines when it was revealed that he’d crashed during the latest episode of The Grand Tour, A Scandi Flick, but now our heads turn towards the next episode of the Prime Video car show. This episode was filmed about three months ago and we watched closely...
IGN
The Street Fighter 6 Beta Character Creator is Generating Some Truly Cursed Creations
Street Fighter 6 went into beta today, giving some fans the opportunity to test out the game ahead of its launch. While it's in closed beta, luckily for the rest of the internet, the players with access have created some truly incredible (and terrifying) things with its impressively open-ended character creator.
Ars Technica
We’ll take it: Prime Video unveils brief sneak peek at Wheel of Time S2 at NYCC
New York Comic Con is happening this weekend, and the folks at Prime Video took the opportunity to unveil the briefest of sneak peek teasers for the second season of its epic fantasy series Wheel of Time, based on the novels by Robert Jordan. The new season isn't slated to premiere until sometime next year, but the streaming platform is confident enough in the series that it's already been renewed for a third.
IGN
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer!
IGN
New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Finale Teaser Hints at Major Revelations
Some of the major threads raised in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be coming to a head in the finale, if a new teaser released today during New York Comic Con today is any indication. This new look contains some old footage,...
IGN
Black Ant Shield
This page features information about the Black Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shield.
WATCH: Emancipation, Will Smith's First Post-Slap Movie, Gets Trailer & Apple TV+ Release Date
Emancipation, a slavery drama starring Will Smith, will premiere on Apple TV+ in December. Apple Original Films announced today that the Antoine Fuqua-helmed film, Smith's first since he slapped Chris Rock at the last Oscars, would open in theaters on December 2, and premiere on Apple TV+ December 9. The news comes following speculation that the film may be cancelled or suffer a delay as a result of the Oscars controversy. Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards for a decade as a result.
IGN
Google Stadia Canceled, Overwatch 2's Rocky Launch, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Google canceling the Stadia, to Overwatch 2 launching to a rocky start, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:49 - Google is Shutting Down...
IGN
Titans Season 4 Release Date Announced With a New Trailer
DC's Titans will return to HBO Max for its fourth season on Thursday, November 3, and a new teaser trailer features a bloody ritual that looks anything but good news. Season 4 of Titans will have a two-episode premiere on November 3, and new episodes will be released weekly until December 1. There will then be a mid-season break and six new episodes will conclude the season later in 2023.
IGN
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
IGN
City Center Gigs
The City Center is one of the six main districts of Night City and also the starting point for the Corpo Life Path. Despite being surrounded by towering skyscrapers that are home to the mega-corporations that rule the district, the area is relatively thin on gigs, especially when compared to other areas in the game.
