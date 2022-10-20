ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armonk, NY

Suspect Emerges After Bird Feeder Stolen From Northern Westchester Home Twice In A Week

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A potential suspect has been identified after a Northern Westchester resident found that bird feeders were stolen from her home multiple times in the span of days.

An Armonk resident reported that a bird feeder was stolen from her front porch on Banksville Road for the second time in a week at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the North Castle Police Department said.

The woman told police she heard a noise and saw a vehicle driving by her driveway before noticing the bird feeder was missing, according to the report.

Police responded to the scene and determined that it appeared the bird feeder was stolen by a bear, authorities said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed After SUV Crashes Into Cement Wall On Route 8 In Torrington

A Connecticut man was killed during a single-vehicle crash. It happened around 2:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 on Route 8 in the city of Torrington in Litchfield County. According to Connecticut State Police, New Haven County resident Barry Zaret, age 82, of Woodbridge, was traveling southbound near Exit 45, when his 2015 Toyota Rav4 left the roadway, drove on a grassy media and up a dirt mount before taking flight, and hitting the guardrail before colliding into a cement wall on Winthrop Street in Torrington.
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Home In Ridge

A Long Island home was destroyed by a fire that started on the front deck and moved inside. The blaze broke out in Ridge around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at 68 Ridge Road. According to Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips, when firefighters arrived on the scene the front deck was on fire and flames were rolling over the roof and up the front of the home.
RIDGE, NY
Daily Voice

'Swatting' Incident Reported At Westport HS, Police Say

A second Fairfield County high school reports being the victim of a "swatting" incident where the police department received a call regarding an active shooter on the school campus. The latest incident took place in Westport, around 9:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at Staples High School. According to Westport Police...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
386K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy