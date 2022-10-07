ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Do I burn it now?’ – Watch Kevin De Bruyne’s disgusted reaction after being handed Man Utd shirt

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY playmaker Kevin De Bruyne hilariously asked if he could BURN a Manchester United kit when handed his rivals' shirt.

The Etihad ace looked stunned as he received the jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xotCm_0iQE0pfR00
Kevin De Bruyne laughed as he was handed a Man Utd shirt Credit: https://www.tiktok.com/@midmidpodcast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LL1Ni_0iQE0pfR00
De Bruyne asked if he could burn the kit Credit: https://www.tiktok.com/@midmidpodcast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujyUQ_0iQE0pfR00
The Man City star pulled an awkward face Credit: https://www.tiktok.com/@midmidpodcast

Footage posted by Belgian podcast Mid Mid showed De Bruyne burst out laughing when presented with a United kit.

The 31-year-old could only giggle again after unfolding the shirt to see his name and number printed on the back.

The person handing him the kit, who appeared to be a United fan, said it would be a "dream" to see De Bruyne play for the Red Devils.

But De Bruyne hilariously shut them down immediately.

Belgian ace De Bruyne joked: "Do I burn it now?"

Then, just to rub salt into the wound, he added: "Most dreams aren't real."

De Bruyne also cut his hand across his throat and pulled an awkward face as the midfielder confirmed he would not be seen in a United shirt any time soon.

One fan on social media sided with his reaction, writing: "I hope KDB will burn that shirt."

Another wrote with laughing faces after seeing De Bruyne's name on a United shirt: "Run away bro."

And a third joked: "Man United legend: KDB."

De Bruyne tore United to shreds in last week's 6-3 win over City's crosstown rivals.

The midfielder provided two assists in the thrashing at the Etihad.

Unsurprisingly, both assists were for superstar striker Erling Haaland, who was scored 14 goals in EIGHT premier League games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgouN_0iQE0pfR00
De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have been in superb form this season Credit: Getty

