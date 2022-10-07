These are the 10 states where renters are most behind on payments — and high-cost California didn't make the list

Read full article on original website
California (and other states) prepares for another stimulus check
If you see a Californian staring at their computer this weekend, they aren’t working on their screenplay for once. They are probably refreshing their accounts to see if their one-time inflation relief payment hit. The state started sending payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents yesterday. Not...
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
As California stimulus checks of up to $1,050 start to go out, here's what you need to know
California on Friday began deploying one-time payments that will benefit up to 23 million California residents in the largest program of its kind in the state's history. The highest amount, $1,050, will go to married couples with a dependent and $150,000 or less in income. Here's what we know about...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims it’s Made in North Carolina
Texas Pete Hot Sauce is facing a lawsuit over alleged false advertising, Fox affiliate WGHP reports. Los Angeles resident Phillip White has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete’s producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging that the condiment is actually made in North Carolina. According to the...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Five states sending out checks worth up to $3,284 this month – how to claim the cash
FIVE states are sending up to $3,284 in direct payments to residents in October amid historic surpluses and inflation. Residents in Rhode Island, Alaska, Virginia, New York and California will get payments of up to $3,284 this month. The payments are a mix of rebates and inflation relief checks. Alaskans...
Stimulus update: Direct $487 payments being sent out from Wednesday for more than 1 million people
Over 1 million front-line workers in Minnesota are set to receive one-time payments of $487.45 beginning Wednesday.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Stimulus Check Update: When to Expect Rebate As 10 States Send Out Payments
Residents in California, Virginia and eight other states will receive some extra cash in October to combat the rising prices across the nation.
Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November
Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from everywhere issues like abortion access and climate change action are on the ballot to how to ensure you are registered to vote. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Now Have the Advantage Over Sellers
Between rising mortgage rates, high inflation, sky-high real estate prices and an uncertain stock market, it’s really hard to buy a house now. But after two years of pandemic-fueled price hikes and bidding wars, the balance of power in the housing market is finally shifting towards buyers — especially in western states like California.
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
Stimulus update: $850 check must be claimed by the end of this month
Maine residents may be eligible to receive up to $850 in COVID-19 relief thanks to a surplus in the state’s budget, offering some financial assistance to address pandemic and inflation-induced economic strains.
As gas prices soar, some Californians could get a refund as early as next week
As gas prices continue to soar, some Californians could get a tax refund from the state as early as next week.
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Which States Will Send Out Money in October
Californians should start receiving their "Middle Class Tax Refund" checks in October. Eligible Virginians can look for rebate checks by Halloween. To help residents weather the uncertain economy, many states are sending stimulus checks as large as $1,050 in the form of one-time tax rebates and refunds this year through the start of 2023.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Stimulus update: Exact date $1,050 one-time inflation relief check payments will be sent out revealed
People living in California may be eligible for a state-issued direct payment of over $1,000.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
