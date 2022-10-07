ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxborough High School football game called off over safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A scheduled football game at Roxborough High School Friday afternoon has been called off over safety concerns. Roxborough was scheduled to play Kipp Dubois Collegiate Academy at 3 p.m.

It would have been Roxborough's first game since a deadly ambush after a scrimmage last week where a 14-year-old player was killed and four other teens were wounded.

Police continue to search for the suspects wanted in the deadly shooting.

Kipp Dubois released a statement in regards to the game being cancelled:

"At KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy, our students' safety is our main priority. Due to the recent climate in Philadelphia and proximity of the incident that took place at Roxborough High School, we have decided to postpone today's game."

