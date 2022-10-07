New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county

Read full article on original website
Chicaly
2d ago
Mail ballots had been from election after election but as the one term Covid 45 lost now is wrong and they have very good motives to reject whatever they don’t like that’s why they called the big red is coming!!!
KWTX
Political consultant in Harris county convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A political consultant was convicted Friday for a failed scheme intended to affect the the outcome of the race for Texas House of Representatives District 132 during the 2020 election cycle, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “At a time when threats against...
Gov. Abbott’s spokesperson releases statement on marijuana pardons in Texas
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct factual information. The original story is on file with our news director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Thursday to KUT, an Austin media outlet, commenting on the recent decision by President Biden to pardon prior federal […]
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Harris County preps for judicial elections; continuing effects of Senate Bill 1 on mail-in ballots
The Harris County Criminal Justice Center in downtown Houston houses the 16 Criminal Courts at Law, which handle Class A and Class B misdemeanor cases. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Houston Breakdown digs into several election-related topics ahead of the upcoming November election. First, Community Impact...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: First-time candidate, political newcomer Alexandra Del Moral Mealer presses attack for Harris County Judge
IN THIS EPISODE: Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, the GOP Candidate running for Harris County Judge, talks about what led to her jump on the campaign trail with a goal to unseat incumbent candidate Lina Hidalgo. Self-proclaimed “Against the Odds” candidate for County Judge. It’s developed into an interesting...
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
bayoubeatnews.com
Residents turn in 1,200 guns during ‘most successful’ gun buyback event in recent US history, commissioner says
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said he’s proud that hundreds of residents turned in 1,200 guns for gift cards on Saturday in what officials billed as the most successful single-day Gun Buyback in recent U.S. history. “Our gun buyback event was an incredible success,” Commissioner Ellis said. “Over 1,200...
State of Texas: Common ground solutions where Texans agree
New polling from the non-partisan non-profit group Texas 2036 found 93% of Texas voters expressed concern about the state's future.
How to register to vote in Fort Bend County by Oct. 11 deadline
Texans must register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas residents who plan to cast votes in Nov. 8 midterm elections have until Oct. 11 to register to vote. Those who have had recent name and/or address changes have the same deadline to update their voter registration status.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
tpr.org
‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio
A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
KHOU
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
KSAT 12
🗳 Your 2022 Texas Voter Guide
This midterm election year will bring people to the polls one last time for the November General Election where voters will decide who will represent them in county, state and national political seats. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the U.S. Senate seats...
Click2Houston.com
City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires
HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
State, local election officials target mail-in ballot rejections in Cy-Fair
Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, state officials and Harris County election leaders are hoping to lower the rates of rejected mail-in ballots, which spiked compared to previous years during primary elections held in March and May. The increased rejection rates were seen in elections held six to eight...
