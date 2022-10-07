GC LIVE: Final thoughts on South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Katie Dugan/Gamecock Central

Gamecock Central LIVE’s Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark give their final preview of South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Kentucky.

‘He’s an NFL style running back’: Gamecock defense preparing for return of Chris Rodriguez

By Michael Sauls

Kentucky the first four weeks of the season and Kentucky Saturday against Ole Miss are two different things, and something South Carolina will certainly have to prepare for.

Week four, the line of demarcation, is the return of star running back Chris Rodriguez following a four-game suspension. The veteran, future NFL back, certainly made his presence felt in a 22-19 loss.

The Wildcats proceeded to run for a season-high 108 rushing yards, 72 of those coming from Rodriguez’s 19 carries.

In one game he was able to average 3.8 yards per carry, as a team Kentucky was only averaging 2.3 yards per carry going into that game.

“Obviously getting Rodriguez back they were able to run the football efficiently with him,” Shane Beamer said. “I mean, he’s a proven back.”

Last year Rodiguez was one of the top running backs in the SEC. He was second in total yards with 1,379, only behind Missouri’s Tyler Badie. He finished fifth in the conference for average yards per carry at 6.1.

Continue reading…

