Madison, WI

City of Madison Wisconsin

Updates & Week of Oct. 10 Meetings of Interest for District 2

City meetings are mostly virtual with details listed in City Meetings of Interest below. Common Council meetings are hybrid so the public can attend in person or via Zoom. Stay in touch with your neighbors through either Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc. or Campus Area Neighborhood Assoc. ____________________________. There are three sections...
Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of October 10, 2022 & Water Main

The Common Council will meet in hybrid format at 6:30pm on Tuesday, October 11. Many other committees meet the week of October 10, including the Landmarks Commission, Urban Design Commission, Board of Public Works, Public Safety Review Committee, Equal Opportunities Commission, and more. To see the full list of City meetings scheduled for the week, please consult the City meeting schedule.
Two Injured, Transported Following Crash Off Stoughton Road

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to an area off of Stoughton Road, where a vehicle drove off the road, through a fence, and into a large garage at a high rate of speed. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, pinning the driver inside. A child passenger left the vehicle and went to a nearby business to call for help.
Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

Incidents listed are selected by the Officer In Charge of each shift that may have significant public interest. Incidents listed are not inclusive of all incidents. To view Calls for Services information, please visit communitycrimemap.com. Requests for information can be directed to the MPD Records Unit: (608) 266-4075. Incident Report...
