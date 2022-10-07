ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

LISTEN: That's Suss! Lane Kiffin, Vanderbilt and Nick and Becca's Infinite Playlist

By Ben Garrett
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx21s_0iQDzJMs00
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are headed to Vanderbilt this weekend

No. 9 Ole Miss is a heavy favorite at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Rebels — listed earlier this week as the No. 4 team in the SEC in On3 league power rankings — are undefeated (5-0, 1-0 SEC) following their 22-19 win over Kentucky last week.

They’re also a consensus Top 10 team.

Vanderbilt has won three of its five games, however, the Commodores lost in lopsided fashion (55-3) to top-ranked Alabama in their most recent action.

Another last-place finish in the East could be in order.

“It’s very easy,” head coach Lane Kiffin said this week of avoiding a letdown in Nashville. “Like we tell our players, when you play a game and you do what you’re supposed to, you do it again.”

Still, Ben Garrett (Ole Miss Spirit/On3) and Nick Suss (Clarion-Ledger) are taking a breezier approach in another That’s Suss! edition of Talk of Champions.

Both predict a relatively painless Ole Miss win, but the Rebels could stand to see more positive steps from first-year starting quarterback and USC transfer Jaxson Dart.

Dart, the transfer from USC, has thrown multiple touchdowns in just one game in 2022, and the Commodores are giving up nearly 300 yards passing each time out to their opponents. Time to shine.

Plus, thoughts on the fast-approaching college football silly season and how Lane Kiffin factors in, the Ole Miss defensive line depth behind its Top 5 players, and Nick’s rom-com-inspired wedding playlist.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Vols WR Jalin Hyatt sends message to defensive backs in the SEC

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a message for defenses in the SEC after UT’s 40-13 shellacking of the LSU Tigers on Sunday. If teams play man coverage, the Vols are going to take it as disrespect. “We wanted to see if they (LSU) were going to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
Oxford Eagle

Vanderbilt ties are strong, but Ole Miss loyalty is stronger

Today, Saturday, October 8, birthday of my son Stephen, Vanderbilt Grad (Happy Birthday) – and at 3 p.m., SEC Network, #9, 5-0 Ole Miss, or “Runnin’ Rebels” (uh, UNLV) as the Commodores call us, play 3-2 Vanderbilt celebrating 100 years in the Vanderbilt Stadium 1922-2022, coming off a whupping from then #2, now #1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa 55-3, thankfully had an open weekend to lick their wounds physically and mentally! Head Coach, Clark Lea since 2020, is from Nashville, holds two degrees from Vanderbilt, was a successful Defensive Coordinator with my third favorite college team, Notre Dame 2018-2020, and like ND and Vandy, is a class act.
OXFORD, MS
Wichita Eagle

Rebels Rise in Week 5 Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Kentucky Wildcats and moved up one spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 5’s results. The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Mississippi Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
therebelwalk.com

WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks after Rebels’ 52-28 win over Vandy

(Feature image credit: George Walker IV, Tennessean.com; Video credit: Logan Media Network) Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin's Message For Laura Rutledge Is Going Viral

During a recent interview with the Clarion Ledger, SEC Nation reporter Laura Rutledge weighed in on the live mascot debate between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Bully XXI, a live Bulldog mascot for Mississippi State, has been a long-standing figure in the program. Lane Kiffin's golden English lab puppy, Juice, has become an unofficial figure for the Rebels' program this season.
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge

The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Lane Kiffin
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Infinite Playlist#Rebels#Sec#On3 League Power Rankings#Usc
WREG

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Oxford Eagle

The two shall become one

There are some memories that burn in our hearts of something more wonderful than we could have imagined. That is the way I will remember my grandson’s wedding. Aidan is a Navy scuba diver and machinist mate on a nuclear submarine. He leaves for deployment later in October, and his new bride, Alex, leaves for her first traveling job as an x-ray technician, soon after. The couple will spend a little over two weeks together before enduring a lengthy time apart.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy