LISTEN: That's Suss! Lane Kiffin, Vanderbilt and Nick and Becca's Infinite Playlist

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are headed to Vanderbilt this weekend

No. 9 Ole Miss is a heavy favorite at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Rebels — listed earlier this week as the No. 4 team in the SEC in On3 league power rankings — are undefeated (5-0, 1-0 SEC) following their 22-19 win over Kentucky last week.

They’re also a consensus Top 10 team.

Vanderbilt has won three of its five games, however, the Commodores lost in lopsided fashion (55-3) to top-ranked Alabama in their most recent action.

Another last-place finish in the East could be in order.

“It’s very easy,” head coach Lane Kiffin said this week of avoiding a letdown in Nashville. “Like we tell our players, when you play a game and you do what you’re supposed to, you do it again.”

Still, Ben Garrett (Ole Miss Spirit/On3) and Nick Suss (Clarion-Ledger) are taking a breezier approach in another That’s Suss! edition of Talk of Champions.

Both predict a relatively painless Ole Miss win, but the Rebels could stand to see more positive steps from first-year starting quarterback and USC transfer Jaxson Dart.

Dart, the transfer from USC, has thrown multiple touchdowns in just one game in 2022, and the Commodores are giving up nearly 300 yards passing each time out to their opponents. Time to shine.

Plus, thoughts on the fast-approaching college football silly season and how Lane Kiffin factors in, the Ole Miss defensive line depth behind its Top 5 players, and Nick’s rom-com-inspired wedding playlist.