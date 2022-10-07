ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Appear To Have Invaded Rams Stadium Today

The Los Angeles Rams are the home team when hosting the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon. It might not feel like it at SoFi Stadium. In response to 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt joking that the Rams have a "tough road game" ahead, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports noted that the crowd cheered the Cowboys when they took the field for pre-game warmups.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Blogging The Boys

Weekend Update: The latest news on both Cowboys and Rams rosters before gameday Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys take on the L.A. Rams this week at SoFi Stadium for the Week 5 matchup. It’s not the first time this season the Cowboys have played at SoFi. The last time was during preseason against the LA Chargers, where we watched in awe as KaVontae Turpin scored two touchdowns on special teams. The home team are favorites to win this one with a 5.5-point spread. The Cowboys, however, are on a three-game winning streak, and the question right now is, when will Cooper Rush’s streak end?
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams

Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Micah Parsons
Tri-City Herald

Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Micah Parsons Injury: ‘If I’m Alive, I Can Go!’ Cowboys Sack Rams, 22-10

The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams riding the momentum of Cooper Rush's 3-0 record in the absence of Dak Prescott. Looking to keep that momentum up, and win their fourth game in a row under Rush, the Cowboys could not have asked for a better start. ... or a better finish, as they sealed a 22-10 upset win with a Micah Parsons strip-sack - even though he was hurting.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc
Tri-City Herald

Steelers vs. Bills Takeaways: The Problem is Coaching and Talent

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their worse loss of the season in a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. It wasn't pretty, and finding the positives after this one will more difficult than the game itself. But the Steelers have a long season ahead of them. In the NFL anything can happen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Tri-City Herald

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation

View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Josh Jacobs Gears Up For Chiefs After Career Game

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is reaching new heights amidst a critical contract year. The Pro Bowler comes off a career performance in his team's win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday, having put up 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This new gear for Jacobs started with...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy