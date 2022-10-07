Read full article on original website
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘longshot’ to play in Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday and the imminent return many expected could
Yardbarker
Rams Prepare For Cowboys To Have Home Field Advantage at SoFi Stadium on Sunday
The 3-1 Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles this weekend for their week 5 match against the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams. But will the Cowboys have a home-field advantage, in L.A.?. The Rams are preparing for Cowboys fans to take over SoFi stadium, as Rams head coach Sean McVay...
Cowboys Fans Appear To Have Invaded Rams Stadium Today
The Los Angeles Rams are the home team when hosting the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon. It might not feel like it at SoFi Stadium. In response to 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt joking that the Rams have a "tough road game" ahead, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports noted that the crowd cheered the Cowboys when they took the field for pre-game warmups.
Blogging The Boys
Weekend Update: The latest news on both Cowboys and Rams rosters before gameday Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys take on the L.A. Rams this week at SoFi Stadium for the Week 5 matchup. It’s not the first time this season the Cowboys have played at SoFi. The last time was during preseason against the LA Chargers, where we watched in awe as KaVontae Turpin scored two touchdowns on special teams. The home team are favorites to win this one with a 5.5-point spread. The Cowboys, however, are on a three-game winning streak, and the question right now is, when will Cooper Rush’s streak end?
Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule
The coach leaves Carolina with an 11–27 overall record.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
saturdaytradition.com
Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams
Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons Injury: ‘If I’m Alive, I Can Go!’ Cowboys Sack Rams, 22-10
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams riding the momentum of Cooper Rush's 3-0 record in the absence of Dak Prescott. Looking to keep that momentum up, and win their fourth game in a row under Rush, the Cowboys could not have asked for a better start. ... or a better finish, as they sealed a 22-10 upset win with a Micah Parsons strip-sack - even though he was hurting.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Time, TV, and Live Stream Ahead of Sunday Night Football
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati is looking for their third win in a row, meanwhile the Ravens are hoping to get revenge after being swept by the Bengals in 2021. Get details about how...
Tri-City Herald
Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Ravens 10-10 After Slow Start on Sunday Night Football
The Bengals are tied with the Ravens 10-10 at halftime at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati got off to a slow start and their offense struggled for most of the first half, but they recovered to tie the game late in the second quarter. Joe Burrow completed 10-of-18 passes for 139...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers vs. Bills Takeaways: The Problem is Coaching and Talent
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their worse loss of the season in a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. It wasn't pretty, and finding the positives after this one will more difficult than the game itself. But the Steelers have a long season ahead of them. In the NFL anything can happen.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Rashaad Penny in tears, on crutches with walking boot after another major injury
The tears in Rashaad Penny’s eyes said more than any words could. Tyler Lockett came over to the Seahawks’ no-luck, lead running back seated on the bench. The taut, see-sawing game plus the roars inside the Superdome swirled all around them. All Penny could do was drop his...
Tri-City Herald
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation
View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club...
Tri-City Herald
‘Go Country Boy Go’: Texans Dameon Pierce Talks Big Performance vs. Jaguars
HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce played a significant role in helping the Houston Texans record their first victory of the season in a 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon. Pierce finished the game at TIAA Bank Field with 99 yards on 26 carries, and a...
Tri-City Herald
Josh Jacobs Gears Up For Chiefs After Career Game
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is reaching new heights amidst a critical contract year. The Pro Bowler comes off a career performance in his team's win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday, having put up 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This new gear for Jacobs started with...
