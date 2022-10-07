The Dallas Cowboys take on the L.A. Rams this week at SoFi Stadium for the Week 5 matchup. It’s not the first time this season the Cowboys have played at SoFi. The last time was during preseason against the LA Chargers, where we watched in awe as KaVontae Turpin scored two touchdowns on special teams. The home team are favorites to win this one with a 5.5-point spread. The Cowboys, however, are on a three-game winning streak, and the question right now is, when will Cooper Rush’s streak end?

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO