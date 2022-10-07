ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

2024 IOL Jake Guarnera recaps recent Notre Dame visit

By Mike Singer
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDR1e_0iQDzGih00
2024 OL Jake Guarnera with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman (Photo courtesy Guarnera)

Sept. 10 was a busy day for Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Ponte Vedra class of 2024 offensive lineman Jake Guarnera, who visited Notre Dame and Michigan the same day.

He got to South Bend around 10:30 a.m. ET to take in pregame recruiting festivities and then watch Notre Dame’s home opener against Marshall, which unfortunately for the Irish resulted in a 26-21 defeat. He drove to Michigan to see the Wolverines blow out lowly Hawaii that night.

Guarnera walked through what the Notre Dame pregame portion of the visit looked like.

“I got my measurements and registration done, then I had a photoshoot,” he said. “We had lunch after that, and then one of the player parents spoke to the recruits about their son’s playing for Notre Dame and how it is as a parent. The player walk was after that — seeing the guys walk up to the stadium. We were on the field before the game and talked to some of the coaches.”

Guarnera, who ranks as the No. 333 overall recruit and No. 20 interior offensive lineman according to the 2024 On3 Consensus, got to speak with Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand before the game. And as seen in the photo above, he also met with Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.

Join for only $10 to unlock premium access until the start of the 2023 football season!

“We were catching up on some things,” Guarnera noted. “He said that he was definitely going to watch my film. They said they know I’m a good Notre Dame fit and are looking forward to watching more of me.”

The 6-4, 290-pounder doesn’t hold an offer from the Irish yet but hopes it comes his way soon. To this date, Notre Dame has only offered four offensive lineman in the 2024 class, and it’s been several months since Hiestand and Co. offered a player in the junior class. They’re certainly taking their time with the cycle.

“Yeah it would,” Guarnera said when asked if an Irish offer would be a big deal to him. “Notre Dame has sent so many offensive lineman to the league, and Coach Hiestand is supposed to be the godfather of the offensive line. I also love Notre Dame’s campus and the environment they have there.”

Guarnera also visited Notre Dame back in July. He’s kept in contact with assistant offensive line coach Chris Watt and analyst Caleb Davis.

He plans to visit Penn State Oct. 22 when the Nittany Lions host Minnesota and Florida State when the Florida Gators come to Tallahassee.

Guarnera holds offers from the likes of N.C. State, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Penn State.

On3.com

On3.com

