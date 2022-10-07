ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Scott Satterfield firing ”expected” if Louisville falls at Virginia

By Jack Pilgrim
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xj8BB_0iQDzAQL00
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield looks down the sideline against the Ole Miss Rebels. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Scott Satterfield’s time as the head football coach at Louisville could be over as early as Saturday.

If the Cardinals fall at Virginia, the expectation is that Satterfield will be out and the search for a new head coach will begin, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports. Win or lose, it’s unlikely the 49-year-old coach will be back at Louisville in 2023.

“He didn’t enter the season with the same inevitability about his job status as other coaches, but it’s becoming harder to see a path where Satterfield returns in 2023,” Rittenberg said. “Last week’s 34-33 loss to Boston College, where Louisville blew four leads, has put Satterfield on extremely shaky ground. If Louisville falls to lowly Virginia on Saturday before an open week, a change is expected.

“Even if the Cardinals bounce back, their second-half schedule includes four AP top-15 opponents, surging James Madison and defending ACC champion Pitt. Bowl eligibility seems extremely unlikely.”

Louisville is 20-22 overall and 12-17 in the ACC in four years under Satterfield. The program went to two bowls in his first three years, winning the Music City Bowl in 2019 before losing in the First Responder Bowl in 2021.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd listed Satterfield near the top of his 2022 Hot Seat Rankings — one of five coaches with a ”Start improving now” designation. It’s a four on the hot seat meter out of five, five being “Win or be fired.”

With a difficult schedule to close out the year, answers will be found one way or another.

“You don’t even have to watch Malik Cunningham close to realize he has a lot of Lamar Jackson in him. Given that, shouldn’t Louisville be better?” Dodd wrote. “The pressure was ratcheted up after a loss to Boston College. Cunningham’s injury status is unknown, but the Cardinal still gave up 449 yards to the ACC’s worst offense. After an 8-5 start, he’s 14-20 over his last two-plus seasons with four ranked teams (Wake Forest, Clemson, NC State, Kentucky) ahead. That should provide some clarity.“

Either way, Satterfield is fighting for his job — and he may be losing that fight sooner rather than later.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Adam Rittenberg
Person
James Madison
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Music City Bowl#Bowl Eligibility#Cbs Sports#American Football#College Football#Espn#Cardinals#Ap#Acc
wdrb.com

Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, 15 women will take the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium Sunday, with the chance to win the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant. Sunday afternoon, judges will name 3 winners. One from three age divisions ranging from 13 to 45...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy