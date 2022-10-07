Read full article on original website
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
Police ID man fatally stabbed inside MTA bus Sunday night
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
BX crowd chases away driver who struck pedestrian leaving him critically injured
An angry group of people chased a 25-year-old man away from the scene of a Bronx car crash after he hit a 26-year-old man who was crossing the street Saturday night, police said.
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
Teen assaulted, stabbed by group of men in targeted attack at Manhattan subway station
A 17-year-old was assaulted and stabbed at a Manhattan subway station by a group of six men he knew on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
NBC New York
Alleged Subway Stabber Arrested for Killing of NYC Father of 2 Returning Home From Work
A man accused of fatally stabbing a father of two heading home from his job at Citi Field on Thursday, in what police officials have called an unprovoked attack, has been arrested on murder charges. Charles Moore was getting off a northbound 4 train at the East 176th Street station...
Police: 9 people arrested, guns siezed from Bridgeport hookah lounge that was serving alcohol without license
Police say nine men were charged after an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a Bridgeport hookah lounge.
Police: Man shot in the leg after dispute in Brooklyn; no arrests
Police found a man shot in the leg in front of a building in Brooklyn
Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Police: Man arrested for breaking into Inwood home, assaulting officer
A man was arrested in Inwood after police say he broke into his neighbor's home and assaulted an officer.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
Early morning stabbing leaves 1 dead near Brooklyn Museum, suspect at-large
A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Crown Heights near the Brooklyn Museum early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of an assault in progress on Franklin Avenue near Lincoln Place.
Police: Bank in Commack robbed by man disguised as woman
A bank in Commack was robbed Saturday by a man dressed in women’s clothing.
Man accused of robbing bank in Oceanside
Police say Joseph Dahmen entered a TD Bank on Long Beach Road on Sunday morning.
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Police: 40-year-old man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn; no arrests
Police say a man was fatally shot in Brooklyn late Friday night.
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
