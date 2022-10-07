ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lane Kiffin shares why he is open in press conference answers

By Daniel Morrison
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhtOf_0iQDz1Z300
Justin Ford / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Most football coaches don’t like to say much at a press conference. Bill Belichick, of course, is the greatest example of this type of coach who will answer with as little as a grunt if possible. That’s not Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, though. Kiffin is known for being blunt with the media in a way that actually surprises some people.

While speaking to Andy Staples of The Athletic, Lane Kiffin was asked if it was a conscious decision to be more open than other coaches during his press conferences.

“I guess maybe that after the firing at USC, like, you know, the whole like, hey, you’re supposed to say this all the time and the coach speak and everything–I was just like, after that, you know, I don’t really know why we do all that,” Lane Kiffin said.

“And we really just waste time in press conferences and interviews and don’t say anything that really matters and just say the company line.”

Lane Kiffin credited his firing at USC for that thought process. That was his third stop as a head coach, having failed with the Oakland Raiders and left Tennessee after one season. However, it wouldn’t be until his next head coaching opportunity, with FAU, that Kiffin got a chance to put this idea into practice.

“So, I just kind of, I think FAU loosened that, you know? And, then, I just kind of kept going. Like, hey, if you’re gonna ask a question, I’m just gonna tell you what’s going on.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses Jahmyr Gibbs injury, what he means to the Alabama offense

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are rolling into Week 7 with an unblemished 6-0 record, but that hasn’t come without its difficulties. Coming off a career-high 206-yard rushing performance last week against Arkansas, the Georgia Tech transfer stepped up in a huge way with 154 rushing yards on 21 carries Saturday. That performance wasn’t without its struggles, either, as Gibbs went into the medical tent during the second half after favoring his shoulder.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One word to describe every SEC football team so far this season

The 2022 college football season is almost half over. Some time still exists to separate the pretenders from contenders. But several teams have already firmly put themselves in one camp or another. That’s especially true in the SEC, which feels a step below usual this season, outside of Alabama and Georgia. And even the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have had their moments of faltering. Still, the league remains the best in the country from top to bottom. Several of the mid-pack teams will make respected bowls. As many as six could play in the biggest few outside of the College Football Playoff. But...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Reacts To Final Play Call By Texas A&M

The college football world will have plenty to say about the final play in Saturday night's thriller between Alabama and Texas A&M. Down 24-20 at the 2-yard line, the Aggies had one final chance to score a game-winning touchdown. Haynes King couldn't connect on a pass that fell short of the end zone anyway.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter

As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson

The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night. CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest. "Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Usc#The Oakland Raiders#Fau
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Columbus Dispatch

Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender

Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy