Lane Kiffin shares why he is open in press conference answers

Justin Ford / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Most football coaches don’t like to say much at a press conference. Bill Belichick, of course, is the greatest example of this type of coach who will answer with as little as a grunt if possible. That’s not Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, though. Kiffin is known for being blunt with the media in a way that actually surprises some people.

While speaking to Andy Staples of The Athletic, Lane Kiffin was asked if it was a conscious decision to be more open than other coaches during his press conferences.

“I guess maybe that after the firing at USC, like, you know, the whole like, hey, you’re supposed to say this all the time and the coach speak and everything–I was just like, after that, you know, I don’t really know why we do all that,” Lane Kiffin said.

“And we really just waste time in press conferences and interviews and don’t say anything that really matters and just say the company line.”

Lane Kiffin credited his firing at USC for that thought process. That was his third stop as a head coach, having failed with the Oakland Raiders and left Tennessee after one season. However, it wouldn’t be until his next head coaching opportunity, with FAU, that Kiffin got a chance to put this idea into practice.

“So, I just kind of, I think FAU loosened that, you know? And, then, I just kind of kept going. Like, hey, if you’re gonna ask a question, I’m just gonna tell you what’s going on.”