Notes and Observations from Melissa vs. Mesquite Poteet

Related
5-star Isiah Harwell talks early recruitment and visits
Isiah Harwell debuted at No. 3 in the 2025 On3 50. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.6 points and made 1.2 threes per game in July for the Utah Prospects on the Adidas 3SSB 17u Circuit. “I’m a three-level scorer,” Harwell told On3. “I feel like I can play defense too,...
LB committed elsewhere in recruiting section Sat., Miami Hurricanes coaches pushing hard: "They need me to make crib great again"
The Miami Hurricanes are back hot on the trail of this local LB committed elsewhere, and he was in the recruiting section Saturday.
Monday Musings: Kansas State already with two primetime road victories
Kansas State has already won two on the road at night, and have a third next on the docket when they take on TCU in Fort Worth.
USC Offer "Felt Like a Dream" for St. Frances Academy DT Sam Greene
Fans often ask how much having guys on the team from specific schools, states or regions has on recruiting. The answer is often not very much, but with Green and other USC targets from St. Frances Academy, it's actually pretty significant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shaw's Superlatives: USA Basketball 2023-24 minicamp
Colorado Springs, Colorado – After two years off due to COVID, the USA Basketball October Minicamp was back. It was a two-day event, just jam-packed with talent. The committee broke the total field of 58 players into two groups, 2023-24 and 2025-26. This was a proving ground, the start...
3 numbers, 2 questions and 1 very bold prediction for Notre Dame football following its win over BYU
Notre Dame football has a lot to celebrate, and much to learn and takeaway from its 28-20 win Saturday over No. 16 BYU.
What to make of Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr’s struggles Friday night
Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer made it to Saline (Mich.) High on Friday to check out Fighting Irish class of 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr.
Redshirt tracker: John Pastore makes the Kansas State travel roster
John Pastore, Colby McCalister and Tobi Osunsanmi have made their way to the Kansas State travel roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Observations from rewatching Notre Dame win over BYU: How Michael Mayer kept getting open
Michael Mayer made seven catches where he created clear separation or came open with good play design in Notre Dame's win over BYU.
Expert Analysis: How Kansas State slipped past Iowa State
An in-depth analysis on how Kansas State slipped past Iowa State from a statistical and personnel standpoint.
Expectation vs. Reality: Midterm grades for the still-undefeated No. 9 Ole Miss football team
From spring through fall camp practices, we made a lot of predictions about the 2022 version of Ole Miss football.
‘He is as-advertised’: Grayson Saunier among the early head-turners for Ole Miss baseball in fall ball
The fall intrasquad season is well-underway for the defending national champion Ole Miss baseball team. We've got the latest.
Six things we learned from the Kansas State win over Iowa State
Kansas State found a way to win without their fastball and more on what we learned from their win over Iowa State.
On3.com
Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0