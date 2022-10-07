ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Notes and Observations from Melissa vs. Mesquite Poteet

By Marshall Levenson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XieZj_0iQDywFE00
Marshall Levenson/On3

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star Isiah Harwell talks early recruitment and visits

Isiah Harwell debuted at No. 3 in the 2025 On3 50. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.6 points and made 1.2 threes per game in July for the Utah Prospects on the Adidas 3SSB 17u Circuit. “I’m a three-level scorer,” Harwell told On3. “I feel like I can play defense too,...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

Shaw's Superlatives: USA Basketball 2023-24 minicamp

Colorado Springs, Colorado – After two years off due to COVID, the USA Basketball October Minicamp was back. It was a two-day event, just jam-packed with talent. The committee broke the total field of 58 players into two groups, 2023-24 and 2025-26. This was a proving ground, the start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy