Top-20 recruit Julian Sayin schedules Alabama visit

Carlsbad (Calif.) four-star quarterback Julian Sayin will be making his first gameday visit to Alabama on October 22 for the Crimson Tide’s game against Mississippi State.

He is the No. 16 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Sayin is the second-ranked quarterback in the On3 Consensus behind Chandler (Ariz.) five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola.

LSU, Georgia are the current favorites to land Julian Sayin

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Georgia and LSU as the two current favorites in Julian Sayin’s recruitment.

Sayin’s most recent visit was to LSU, where he had a standout time in Death Valley.

“The atmosphere was awesome even though it wasn’t an SEC matchup,” Sayin said. “I had a great time talking with the staff. I loved seeing the tailgating and everything about the game day environment.”

