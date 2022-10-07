ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-20 recruit Julian Sayin schedules Alabama visit

By Peter Warren
 3 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Carlsbad (Calif.) four-star quarterback Julian Sayin will be making his first gameday visit to Alabama on October 22 for the Crimson Tide’s game against Mississippi State.

He is the No. 16 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Sayin is the second-ranked quarterback in the On3 Consensus behind Chandler (Ariz.) five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $130k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

LSU, Georgia are the current favorites to land Julian Sayin

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Georgia and LSU as the two current favorites in Julian Sayin’s recruitment.

Sayin’s most recent visit was to LSU, where he had a standout time in Death Valley.

“The atmosphere was awesome even though it wasn’t an SEC matchup,” Sayin said. “I had a great time talking with the staff. I loved seeing the tailgating and everything about the game day environment.”

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

