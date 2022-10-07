ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County wants feedback on Future of Arts and Culture project  

Snohomish County is seeking input through Dec. 31, 2022 on preferences for arts and culture experiences, activities and community spaces to support economic growth opportunities across the county. Residents, cultural workers, businesses and those who are interested in Snohomish County arts and culture are urged to weigh in through two...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish Conservation District hosting 5th annual Orca Recovery Day Oct. 15

Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its fifth annual Orca Recovery Day event in partnership with the City of Marysville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Strawberry Field Athletic Complex. Attendees will learn about the role they can play in protecting the Southern Resident orcas, including the benefits of trees along...
MARYSVILLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Traffic
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Lake Stevens, WA
City
Woodway, WA
State
Washington State
City
Brier, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Marysville, WA
City
Arlington, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Snohomish County, WA
Government
City
Stanwood, WA
City
Bothell, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle

Tucked away adjacent to North Seattle College, bordering the bustling southbound lanes of I-5 and the new pedestrian bridge that leads commuters to and from the Northgate light rail station, sits a historic piece of land that was once a hub for the Japanese community. This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2022

Suleyka Uriostegui: 12 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace. Records (league and overall): Lynnwood7-1, 8-2; Cascade 0-8, 1-9 Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School. Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0 25-14, 25-21, 25-8 Snohomish individual stats:. Adriannah Galvan; 9 kills. Ayla Grant:...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy