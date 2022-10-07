Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County wants feedback on Future of Arts and Culture project
Snohomish County is seeking input through Dec. 31, 2022 on preferences for arts and culture experiences, activities and community spaces to support economic growth opportunities across the county. Residents, cultural workers, businesses and those who are interested in Snohomish County arts and culture are urged to weigh in through two...
lynnwoodtoday.com
School board Oct. 11 agenda includes Smarter Balanced test results, approval of superintendent search consultant
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 business meeting is set to receive results from spring quarter 20202 Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) testing. The SBA consists of both math and English language tests and can be used to meet a student’s graduation pathway requirement.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish Conservation District hosting 5th annual Orca Recovery Day Oct. 15
Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its fifth annual Orca Recovery Day event in partnership with the City of Marysville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Strawberry Field Athletic Complex. Attendees will learn about the role they can play in protecting the Southern Resident orcas, including the benefits of trees along...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds Center for Arts announces return of arts programming for people with memory loss
Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced the in-person return of its Dementia-Inclusive Series – a line-up of creative and social enrichment programs designed to engage people living with memory loss and their loved ones. Launched in 2015, the series developed collaboratively with the feedback and support of senior...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle
Tucked away adjacent to North Seattle College, bordering the bustling southbound lanes of I-5 and the new pedestrian bridge that leads commuters to and from the Northgate light rail station, sits a historic piece of land that was once a hub for the Japanese community. This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2022
Suleyka Uriostegui: 12 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace. Records (league and overall): Lynnwood7-1, 8-2; Cascade 0-8, 1-9 Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School. Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0 25-14, 25-21, 25-8 Snohomish individual stats:. Adriannah Galvan; 9 kills. Ayla Grant:...
