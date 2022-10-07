Jerry Jones reveals the latest on Dak Prescott's thumb injury

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is still out of the Dallas lineup with a thumb injury he sustained during Week 1 of the NFL season. And with the latest update via Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, smart money is on Prescott missing this weekend’s game in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Jones joined 105.3 The Fan on Friday, with The Athletic’s Jon Machota reporting what he said regarding the Dak Prescott injury:

“He is improving and he is gripping it stronger. Is he able to grip and throw in a way that you would want him to play in a ballgame? No. I don’t know when he will be back out there, but he is improving.”

On the mend but not yet ready to go, per Jones. If Prescott winds up missing the Rams game, as Jerry Jones seems to predict, it will be his fourth straight missed game since the opening-week loss.

Oddly enough, Dallas has played much better since losing Prescott, going 3-0 with wins over the Bengals, Giants and Commanders. They even reached the 20-point threshold in each win with backup QB Cooper Rush under center. Compared to the three total points the Cowboys scored with Dak leading the charge in Week 1.

Jones’ update on Prescott wasn’t the only one this week. Check out more on the star Dallas QB below.

More on Dak Prescott recovery

Speaking to the media on Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed the “goal” is getting the quarterback’s grip strength back up to snuff.

“The goal right now is to get the strength to grip the football,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota.

Prescott did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, according to the injury report. Which means the team is going full steam ahead with Cooper Rush versus the Los Angeles Rams.

On Wednesday, McCarthy said that the former Mississippi State star isn’t involved in the quarterbacks’ group during practice. But that will be the next step.

“I know it’s better,” Jones said. “I know he’s gonna go out every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball. He’ll have a big week and he’ll be hard on himself getting ready to go.”