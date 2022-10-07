Recruiting Humidor - The visitor list for Texas-OU

Raleigh (Miss.) four-star linebacker and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins has been a flip target of Alabama‘s for multiple months now. Perkins committed to the Rebels last November, but the Crimson Tide have remained in pursuit of him, including hosting him in March for an unofficial visit. Ole Miss has been able to hold onto his commitment, but Nick Saban and Co. have turned up the heat even further on him, bringing him to Tuscaloosa over the weekend for an unofficial visit.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO