Lexington man claims $1M Powerball prize
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man has finally claimed his big winnings after buying a Powerball ticket back in August. Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner bought his ticket on Aug. 31 at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington. The man said he’s been picking the...
WLWT 5
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
wdrb.com
Jewish woman challenging Kentucky abortion law appears on national news show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three Jewish women from Louisville who have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion laws appeared on a national news show Sunday. Lisa Sobel is one of the three women who filed a lawsuit Thursday against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. Sobel appear on CNN talking about her fears of undergoing another round of fertility treatments under current law.
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
wdrb.com
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
WKYT 27
Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
WKYT 27
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
bccolonels.com
Is Lexington Safe?
“Breaking news! There has been another shooting in Lexington, Kentucky.” This announcement has been on the news more than once in the past few months. There have been thirty-seven homicides this year in Lexington. Thirty-two of the thirty-seven have been gun-related, which matches the record that was set a year ago.
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
wdrb.com
Former employees of Lexington daycare charged with criminal abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former employees of a Lexington daycare were arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal abuse. According to a report by LEX 18, 21-year-old Jaylan Kavanaugh and 45-year-old Carisia Grieve were taken into custody. Both women were former employees of Tots' Landing Learning Center in Lexington.
WKYT 27
Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
