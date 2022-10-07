ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Lexington man claims $1M Powerball prize

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man has finally claimed his big winnings after buying a Powerball ticket back in August. Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner bought his ticket on Aug. 31 at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington. The man said he’s been picking the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#Powerball Drawing#The Kentucky Lottery#Crossroads Iga
wdrb.com

Jewish woman challenging Kentucky abortion law appears on national news show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three Jewish women from Louisville who have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion laws appeared on a national news show Sunday. Lisa Sobel is one of the three women who filed a lawsuit Thursday against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. Sobel appear on CNN talking about her fears of undergoing another round of fertility treatments under current law.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Powerball
WTVQ

Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
MORNING VIEW, KY
WHAS11

'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
bccolonels.com

Is Lexington Safe?

“Breaking news! There has been another shooting in Lexington, Kentucky.” This announcement has been on the news more than once in the past few months. There have been thirty-seven homicides this year in Lexington. Thirty-two of the thirty-seven have been gun-related, which matches the record that was set a year ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Former employees of Lexington daycare charged with criminal abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former employees of a Lexington daycare were arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal abuse. According to a report by LEX 18, 21-year-old Jaylan Kavanaugh and 45-year-old Carisia Grieve were taken into custody. Both women were former employees of Tots' Landing Learning Center in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy