The chilling emails that got Chineke! in hot water
The Mail on Sunday, acting on information from slippedisc.com, has obtained emails from Chi-chi Nwanoku explaining her refusal to allow her British diversity orchestra Chineke! to play the National Anthem at the Lucerne Festival after the death of Queen Elizabeth. In one instruction she writes: ‘The Chineke! Orchestra is full...
Jobs fair: Star cellist is Menuhin’s new professor
The Armenian soloist Alexander Chaushian has been appointed cello professor at the Yehudi Menuhin School, where he once studied. He is already professor at Conservatorium Maastricht in Holland and at the Royal College of Music in London.
‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D'Arcy Arouses Fans Merely By Saying 7 Words
A clip of the actor discussing cocktails with co-star Olivia Cooke is so hot, it’s left many social media users needing a strong drink... or a cold shower.
Star bassist declines Currentzis offer
The Dutch doublebass virtuoso Rick Stotijn has been explaining why, at the last moment, he resisted pressure to join Teodor Currentzis’s controversial new Utopia orchestra. Rick, who has a new solo album ‘Doppo espressivo’ out this week, told“> Dutch media:. ‘Long before the war he had...
Exclusive: King Charles and the Chineke! connection
We understand that Chi-chi Nwanoku, founder of the British diversity orchestra Chineke!, was approached recently by an aide to the new King, suggesting that he wished to become patron of her entreprise. Nwanoku was said to be ‘chuffed’, ‘over the moon’ and other variants of delighted.
