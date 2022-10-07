ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driggs, ID

eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

LISTEN: Sounds of the fall rut

JACKSON, Wyo. — Have you heard the bugles?. It sure is that time of year. Bull elk are looking to attract mates during the seasonal rut. From September through mid-October bull elk in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem can be heard bugling at twilight. This sound is made to advertise their fitness to cow elk and to show off to other bulls. Listen below.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

25-40% off Specialized bikes at Hoback Sports

JACKSON, Wyo. — Hoback Sports in Jackson is offering deep discounts on their fleet of Specialized bikes from now until Oct. 10. If you are in the market for a new e-bike, now is the time to buy, the Turbo Levo Comp Alloy, regularly $7,499.99 is on sale for $5624.99. The Stumpjumper Evo Expert WAS $6,299.99 but is now $4,724.99.
JACKSON, WY
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?

Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Big O Tires employee born without arms gets a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Jose who has worked at Big O Tires in Pocatello for about...
POCATELLO, ID
buckrail.com

National Wildlife Refuge Week kicks off Monday

JACKSON, Wyo. — National Wildlife Refuge Week will be held next week from Oct. 9-15. Jackson is home to one of many wildlife refuges in the U.S. Founded in 1903, national wildlife refuges offer access to a host of popular activities and provide vital habitats for thousands of wildlife species.
JACKSON, WY
KIDO Talk Radio

In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated

Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
BASALT, ID
Post Register

I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

