Doggi
2d ago

You look at the states that legalized weed and the billions $ it brings in to the state. Maybe put that money towards mental health programs, funding police or schools? Pay down our property taxes? Other states are doing it and abbot is probably watching reefer madness and afraid of those giggle sticks…

susan o Soth
2d ago

Oh, Abbott it’s NOT 1950 anymore! Stop dragging Texas backwards. Wake up, times have indeed changed.

Brenda Lopez
2d ago

to much money in the prison system, and probably politicians pockets

