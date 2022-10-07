Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea Police, State Police Air Wing, K9, searching for missing 17-year-old
Swansea Police and other agencies are looking for a missing teen. 17-year-old Alana was last seen at 5:00 P.M. leaving the Meadowridge Academy on 664 Steven’s Road. Alana is described as a light skinned Hispanic female, 5’5″, 290 lbs, with brown hair up in a bun, wearing a black lightweight zip up, black sweatpants, and either Crocs or Slides.
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
fallriverreporter.com
Names released of married couple dead in likely southeastern Massachusetts murder/suicide
Police have released the names of the two people dead in a weekend shooting in southeastern Massachusetts. According to police, the deceased parties are identified as 45-year-old Colin Canham, and 45-year-old Sara Emerick, both of Kingston. The individuals were married. The female was found inside the home and the male...
2 charged in connection with Fall River homicide
One man has died following an altercation outside of a bar in Fall River early Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
FBI offering up to $20,000 to help capture suspect in 41-year-old Bristol County murder with New Hampshire ties
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in a 41-year-old murder that took place in Bristol County. Now 79-year-old Andrew Peter Dabbs’ is wanted by FBI Boston, Norton Police, and Massachusetts State Police for the alleged murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend Robin Shea 41 years ago this month.
fallriverreporter.com
Lakeville Police find missing 41-year-old woman suffering from medical issue
LAKEVILLE — Chief Matthew Perkins reports that the Lakeville Police Department and its mutual aid partners safely located a woman who had been reported missing earlier today. At 5:35 a.m., Lakeville Police responded to a home on Cross Street for a report of a missing 41-year-old female. Officers initiated...
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department, EMS, Animal Control, respond to rollover accident on Rt. 195
“On Saturday Fairhaven Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident rollover on 195 in the median. Two adult occupants and one dog were extricated from the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center. Fairhaven Animal Control responded and assisted by taking the dog who was...
fallriverreporter.com
Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people
Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, two arrested in early morning shooting outside of bar in Fall River
One person has been killed after an early morning shooting outside of a bar in Fall River. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide which occurred early Sunday morning in Fall River.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson claps back concerning criticism levied against him on handling of Adam Howe
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
26-year-old stabbed in Woonsocket, suspect in custody
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a stabbing in Woonsocket Sunday night. Police responding to Fairmount Street learned that a 26-year-old man was stabbed by a juvenile. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The suspect was later arrested by Lincoln police but has not been charged at this time. This is a breaking […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts save life of young man by convincing him not to jump from bridge
Officers in Massachusetts saved the life of a young man going to college over the weekend after talking him down from a bridge, according to police. The Cambridge Police Department stated that two of their officers arrived at the River Street Bridge to respond to a person threatening to jump.
Kingston police: husband and wife dead after likely domestic incident turned murder-suicide
Kingston Police are investigating the scene of a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street house at approximately 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
2 suspects sought in Cranston purse theft
The male and female suspects reportedly committed the theft outside the CVS on Reservoir Road.
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
