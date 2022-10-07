Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in three weapons-related cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges against several people accused in recent weapons-related crimes, and one of them has already pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate Adrin Terrell (pictured above), 32, is charged with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm,...
1027superhits.com
Tazewell Co. top cops file lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — Top cops in Tazewell County have filed suit to stop the SAFE-T Act from taking effect next year. 25 News reports that Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson and Sheriff Jeff Lower filed the lawsuit in the 10th Judicial Circuit seeking a preliminary injunction that would block implementation of the SAFE-T Act next year.
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
25newsnow.com
Public asked to identify Peoria fatal hit-and-run victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A male victim was found dead after a hit-and-run incident in Peoria early Sunday morning. Now, the Peoria County Coroner is asking the public for assistance identifying him. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Sheridan...
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe sending firetruck to the Ukraine
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — War-torn Ukraine is getting additional resources, all thanks to a little girl from Central Illinois. “I’m really happy that my daughter was concerned and kind of helped get this thing started,” said Chris Manson. Manson’s seven-year-old daughter Lily saw Ukraine on the news...
Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt
Tony Brown hasn't held the office since last year. The sheriff's office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend near Sheridan and Corrington in Peoria. Officers say they got the call just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. A bicycle was found nearby. According to a PPD news release, life...
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the public’s help finding someone who might have opened fire late Monday morning. Police say they’ve identified Billy Delasso, 31, wanted now on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and Child Endangerment.
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
KWQC
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for domestic battery that sent victim to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 40-year-old Daniel N. Pace has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday about a victim at a local hospital who was injured in a domestic battery incident. The officers spoke with the adult victim and with her help they were able to identify the suspect as Pace.
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
1470 WMBD
Man, facing trial on Domestic Battery charge, now arrested again for Aggravated Domestic Battery
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who’s been arrested a number of times for domestic battery has been arrested again, this time after a woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries. Peoria Police say they responded to a hospital Sunday morning, where they spoke to the female...
1470 WMBD
IDOT: $1.2 million to Peoria for Glen Ave. reconstruction project
PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois’ transportation secretary — and a Peoria resident — says the latest round of state capital construction project money is being released, and Peoria will get some of it for an important project. Omer Osman says $1.2 million will be coming to Peoria...
