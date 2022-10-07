ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, IL

1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges in three weapons-related cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges against several people accused in recent weapons-related crimes, and one of them has already pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate Adrin Terrell (pictured above), 32, is charged with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm,...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1027superhits.com

Tazewell Co. top cops file lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — Top cops in Tazewell County have filed suit to stop the SAFE-T Act from taking effect next year. 25 News reports that Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson and Sheriff Jeff Lower filed the lawsuit in the 10th Judicial Circuit seeking a preliminary injunction that would block implementation of the SAFE-T Act next year.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
MAQUON, IL
25newsnow.com

Public asked to identify Peoria fatal hit-and-run victim

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A male victim was found dead after a hit-and-run incident in Peoria early Sunday morning. Now, the Peoria County Coroner is asking the public for assistance identifying him. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Sheridan...
PEORIA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female

A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
DWIGHT, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe sending firetruck to the Ukraine

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — War-torn Ukraine is getting additional resources, all thanks to a little girl from Central Illinois. “I’m really happy that my daughter was concerned and kind of helped get this thing started,” said Chris Manson. Manson’s seven-year-old daughter Lily saw Ukraine on the news...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend near Sheridan and Corrington in Peoria. Officers say they got the call just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. A bicycle was found nearby. According to a PPD news release, life...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man wanted for Monday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the public’s help finding someone who might have opened fire late Monday morning. Police say they’ve identified Billy Delasso, 31, wanted now on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and Child Endangerment.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for domestic battery that sent victim to hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 40-year-old Daniel N. Pace has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday about a victim at a local hospital who was injured in a domestic battery incident. The officers spoke with the adult victim and with her help they were able to identify the suspect as Pace.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening

Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

IDOT: $1.2 million to Peoria for Glen Ave. reconstruction project

PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois’ transportation secretary — and a Peoria resident — says the latest round of state capital construction project money is being released, and Peoria will get some of it for an important project. Omer Osman says $1.2 million will be coming to Peoria...
PEORIA, IL

