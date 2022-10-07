Read full article on original website
uwdawgpound.com
Three Things We Learned: Arizona State
In my prediction article I noted that I’m the numbers guy who doesn’t believe in superstition. Washington’s issues with Arizona State had happened when both teams had completely different rosters and coaching staffs. There’s no logical reason why the Huskies should consistently struggle in the desert more so than any other location.
uwdawgpound.com
Desert Disappointment: Arizona State Instant Reactions
Another game in Tempe, another loss. It doesn’t seem to matter what shape Arizona State’s program is in, they inexplicably play some of their best games of the season against Washington. Washington started with the ball and marched right down the field, mostly riding Wayne Taulapapa. They got...
uwdawgpound.com
The Prediction: Arizona State
JEFF GORMAN (1-1 SU, 1-1 ATS) For the second week in a row, Washington is on the road facing a team with an athletic quarterback, really good running back, and suspect defense. Like the Rose Bowl, Sun Devil Stadium has also not been kind to Washington for the past 20 or so years.
uwdawgpound.com
Call For Questions: Defensive Debacle Edition
The Mariner’s playoff drought began in 2001 and ended in October of 2022. Washington football’s drought in Tempe has gone on just as long and is going to go at a minimum until 2024 after Saturday’s...whatever that was. Do you have questions? Ask away!
