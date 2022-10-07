ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How Much Will Home Heating Oil Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?

By David Nadelle
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ajv5I_0iQDwdDb00

On Oct. 5, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-producing allies that comprise OPEC+ announced they would be cutting oil production by two million barrels a day (b/d). In response, many Americans likely bristled at the possibility of going through another period of significant hikes in fuel and heating oil prices .

See: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Find: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

Curbing production by 2 million b/d — the equivalent of 2% of the global supply and about twice the amount the U.S. has been releasing daily from its strategic petroleum reserve — was justified by OPEC as a precautionary measure to provide stability amid rising Western interest rates and a weakened global economy, Reuters reported.

Oil prices have risen 13% in five days, according to Business Insider — and barring effective mitigation measures by the federal government and its energy advisors, the only sure thing in sight is that higher prices are on the way for crude oil and, thus, heating oil.

Per Time, according to its Sept. 12 report, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates heating bills will soar by 17% across the U.S. this winter, which is approximately $177 more on average and the highest cost in more than a decade. These projections were made a month prior to the OPEC announcement on Oct. 5, a perhaps threatening sign.

Also before this recent production decision by OPEC and partners, CNBC reported that analysts at Goldman Sachs were predicting a return to a $100 barrel over the next three months — and rising to $105 within six. The mere threat of OPEC+ reducing production coincided with a 4% increase in oil prices on Oct. 3, with Brent crude rising 4% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate climbing 4.2%.

According to the Associated Press, the oil cuts will be less deep than the 2 million stated due to underproduction from some OPEC member states. However, the threat of increasing oil prices and heating bills for American consumers remains real.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?

OPEC+ is expected to begin its production cuts in early November. In September, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Petroleum Reserves announced it would sell up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022, a release which may offset a bit of the damage coming from OPEC+’s planned oil production cuts, per CNBC.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Will Home Heating Oil Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Oil Reserves#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Americans#Reuters#Business Insider
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
MSNBC

OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
201K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy