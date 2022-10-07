ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cookbook looks back at dynamic Popeyes founder and his food

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bfuxs_0iQDwaZQ00

Louisiana is known for delivering food with big, bold flavor. The same can be said for the founder of the Popeyes fried chicken empire, who put spicy chicken, red beans and dirty rice on the national map and whose story is outlined in a new book, “Secrets of a Tastemaker: Al Copeland, The Cookbook.”

Copeland's son Al Copeland Jr. said he and authors Chris Rose and Kit Wohl tried to capture the “real life and times of Al Copeland" in the book released last month.

The elder Copeland, who died in 2008, made his mark in business with his restaurants, but was also known for philanthropic endeavors — including “Secret Santa” missions to thousands of children in metro New Orleans and the extravagant Christmas light display at his home. For a time, he even had a successful offshore powerboat racing career.

“Some people thought he was flashy and flamboyant, and he was," his son said in an interview with The Associated Press. "But what they didn’t know was that everything that was his was yours — whether that was a Lamborghini or just welcoming you into his home. He was very much a man who enjoyed seeing people happy.”

Copeland built — and eventually lost — the Popeyes fried chicken empire. His first restaurant opened 50 years ago, in 1972, in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi. The “Love That Chicken" jingle, still used in commercials today, debuted in 1980.

The book recounts Copeland's boldness in cooking, and includes recipes — though not those associated with Popeyes, his son said. Readers can get a glimpse, he said, into the kind of food Al Copeland used in Copeland’s, the casual dining restaurant chain venture he started in 1983.

The book includes dishes served at the Copeland family table, including corn and crab bisque, crawfish bread, ricochet catfish, crawfish eggplant au gratin, and pork tenderloin CP3, named for then-New Orleans Hornets star guard Chris Paul.

“What runs throughout the book ... is the story of the American dream,” Copeland Jr. said. “This book is about a guy who didn’t have much of anything, not much of an education and he was living in a world that wouldn’t give him much of a shot.”

By 1989, there were 700 Popeyes franchises in the United States and abroad, and Copeland leveraged those assets to buy the Church’s Fried Chicken chain. That move gave him control over 2,000 chicken restaurants. But the success was short-lived: A little more than two years later, the merged company had amassed more than $400 million in debt and, in 1991, Copeland filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for Al Copeland Enterprises.

In May 1992, the bankruptcy court awarded Copeland’s creditors total control of his chicken empire under a new name, America’s Favorite Chicken Company. Copeland did retain ownership of the Popeyes recipes and the manufacturing company that made the seasonings, according to the book.

“Although he was not operating Popeyes, the company could not operate — not even exist — without him,” the book reads. “That ruling reinforced Al’s longtime belief that he should always have a back door, an alternative plan for change.”

In 2017, Restaurant Brands International Inc. acquired Popeyes.

Liz Williams, founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans, said Copeland was known for being bold, in thought and business.

“He has done almost more than any other chef to get the city's most authentic flavors to people everywhere,” she said. “I think of him as an ambassador for New Orleans ... because wherever there's a Popeyes, then you have the chance to get a piece of New Orleans.”

The September book launch helped mark the 50th anniversary of Popeyes. Copeland Jr. said the fried chicken franchise was founded when he was 9 years old so he’s had a “chance to experience the whole ride from the poorer times to the exciting times.”

“This project is bringing back a lifetime of memories and it’s a way for my father’s legacy to live on,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
msn.com

National Taco Day 2022: 19 Places Offering Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals

This year, National Taco Day, Oct. 4, falls on a Tuesday. That's right -- Taco Tuesday just got a big upgrade. Though the roots of this popular dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived in Mexico, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as slang for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that the miners used to blast the ore.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Arabi, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
Mashed

Why Alton Brown Doesn't Actually Consider Himself A Chef

Alton Brown, a Food Network star and food scientist extraordinaire, is known for his kooky personality on "Cutthroat Kitchen" and his scientific mind on his TV show "Good Eats". Brown has been in the culinary world since graduating from the New England Culinary Institute in 1997, kicking off his first TV show in July 1999 after deciding that he wanted to make non-traditional cooking shows, when he first started out in film directing commercials (via Food Network).
TV & VIDEOS
thespruceeats.com

The Julia Child of Puerto Rican Cuisine Deserves More Recognition

After the landfall of Hurricane Fiona, Puerto Rico is experiencing a natural disaster and infrastructure crisis. More than a million people are currently without water and power. The immediate needs right now are water and humanitarian relief—here’s how you can help. No one would guess from looking at...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbook#Food And Beverage#Food Drink#The Associated Press#Lamborghini
Robb Report

Beyond Sushi: How a New Generation of LA Chefs Is Redefining Japanese Cuisine

Sometimes, you can make an important statement about heritage and identity without fully understanding what the statement you’re trying to make even is. “It’s confusing,” chef Brandon Kida says. “What is Japanese-American food? Why am I finding this so difficult to answer? Yes, I am Japanese-American and I want to represent that because it’s important at this moment in time to stand and say, ‘This is who I am.’ But don’t pigeonhole it.” At his new Hollywood restaurant, Gunsmoke, Kida is focused on expanding the range of Japanese-American food. Part of it is about what he isn’t doing: There’s no sushi, noodles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

These East African twins are changing the face of beauty

Los Angeles-based twins and beauty entrepreneurs Feven and Helena Yohannes may look glamorous, but their beginnings were anything but. Born in a hut at a refugee camp in East Africa during a civil war, the twins, their parents and their older brother made the dangerous journey from Eritrea to Sudan in the early 1980s, surviving landmine explosions and famine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
msn.com

Caribbean Chicken Stew

I lived with a family from the West Indies for a while and enjoyed watching them cook. I lightened up this Caribbean chicken stew by leaving out the oil and sugar, removing the skin from the chicken and using chicken sausage. It's just as good. —Joanne Iovino, Kings Park, New York.
RECIPES
Robb Report

At Chez Noir, a Michelin 3-Star Standout Finally Leads His Own Restaurant

For most chefs, when they say eating at their restaurant is like eating at their home, they mean it metaphorically. For chef Jonny Black, a Quince standout who opens his first solo project Oct. 7, he means it literally. His family lives upstairs. “Restaurants take up all your time. Family also requires so much of your time. So, in our mind, why not just bring them all together?” Jonny said. While it sounds like a concept straight out of “Bob’s Burgers,” Jonny’s two kids won’t need to stuff napkin holders or refill ketchup bottles. (Although they may make appearances downstairs every now...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
foodgressing.com

Coconut Dream Bars Recipe by Chef Andy Hay

Just in time for fall and winter holiday get togethers, Chef Andy Hay, who you may recognize from MasterChef Canada, has developed a decadent, yet easy dessert recipe perfect for all upcoming holiday occasions: Coconut Dream Bars. These chewy, three-layer, oat bars are a nostalgic dessert, inspired by the box...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

How to Properly Store Grapes So They Last

Can we get a quick round of applause for the hard-working all-star of the berry family, grapes? (Yes, grapes are berries.) Whether they’re serving as an essential part of your holiday snack board, juicing up a classic Waldorf Salad, or quenching your craving for dessert in the form of refreshing frozen grapes — the humble, antioxidant-filled berry deserves its due amongst fruits. But despite their versatile uses, one challenge has befallen many a home cook — how to properly store grapes so that they stay crisp and juicy rather than turn soft and prematurely shriveled (we’re not always trying to make wine, after all!).
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Meatloaf Burgers

It’s that time of year when meatloaf starts to make its regular rotation into monthly, if not weekly, dinners. Because I’m from the Midwest, I was never short on meatloaf dinners and honestly was never mad at them either. In fact, at one of my favorite restaurant jobs in Wisconsin, we developed a bison meatloaf that we amped up with Mexican chorizo for extra fat and flavor. It was a hit with the guests and the chefs alike!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Tortilla Soup

One bite of this tortilla soup, and you'll think it has been simmering all day. But the secret is, it's ready in just about 1 hour. Thanks to several high-impact ingredients, like fire-roasted tomatoes and a handful of roasted, toasty spices, flavor builds quickly. That gets this tortilla soup on the dinner table quickly, and it also prevents the chicken from drying out or turning tough.
RECIPES
ABC News

ABC News

860K+
Followers
183K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy