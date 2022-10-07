ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Denver Broncos' performance at home was so bad fans left before overtime and local news anchors apologized

By Tyler Lauletta
 2 days ago
Russell Wilson runs off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

  • The Denver Broncos lost to the Indianapolis Colts at home in embarrassing fashion on Thursday night.
  • As the game trudged to overtime tied 9-9, many Broncos fans moved for the exits early.
  • After the game, a local television station apologized for broadcasting such a dismal game.

The Denver Broncos lost the worst game of the NFL season thus far to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Playing in primetime, both teams failed to score a touchdown, going to overtime tied 9-9. The Colts eventually prevailed in the war of attrition with a fourth field goal in the extra period.

Neither team could find any rhythm offensively, and both of the big-name quarterbacks these teams splurged for in the offseason flat-out stunk.

Amazon Prime commentators Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit spent much of the night openly mocking the quality of play on the field.

It was a brutal game to watch — so bad that many Broncos fans decided that when regulation ended in a 9-9 tie, it was time to head home.

In overtime, the Colts managed a field goal and the Broncos failed on a fourth down attempt to mercifully end the seemingly interminable night of football.

After the game, two sports anchors for a local Denver station that was carrying the broadcast openly apologized for what they had just put across the airwaves.

"Troy, I feel the need to just apologize to the viewers," said sports anchor Nick Rothschild. "I know we didn't play, we didn't even really run this broadcast, but the fact that you had to watch that? On our air? I feel bad."

"I was here, and I didn't even want to watch it. Where to begin?"

"Well, it burns the retinas," responded Broncos insider Troy Renck. "It was that awful. Both teams stunk offensively."

The Broncos are now 2-3 with two of those losses coming in rather troubling fashion.

The team has already played in primetime three times this year. In a just world, this would mean that national television audiences would be set for a bit of a reprieve from seeing them again any time soon in a night game.

You wish! The Broncos head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Monday Night Football next week.

At least for that game, Denver won't have to worry about their own fans leaving the stadium early.

