9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina Andras
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian
Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region.
Rally The Troops; Help The Sunshine State
On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 100 to 150 mph. Hurricane Ian has devastated the southwestern shore area of Florida, from Tampa Bay all the way south to Marco Island with Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples being the hardest hit. It is estimated that the damage is close to $47 billion.
A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
Family rebuilds life in new state after losing nearly everything in Hurricane Ian
Zhenia Lopez-Figueroa survived the storm with her husband and two young kids.
Sister fights Hurricane Ian's rising floodwaters to save disabled brothers
All Darcy Bishop can think of while she tries to salvage decades of waterlogged memories destroyed after Hurricane Ian sent nearly 7 feet of storm surge through her front door is Santa Claus.
Fort Myers Beach reopens to residents, business owners nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Ian
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, the town of Fort Myers Beach is now allowing residents and business owners to return to the area to begin the next steps of the recovery process.
Babcock Ranch: Solar-powered "hurricane-proof" town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity
While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm.
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
Watch: Pixy the pig among animals plucked from Hurricane Ian's floodwaters in Florida
Teams have been scouring Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the region last week, looking for people who survived the storm. There is one team, though, that has been searching for animals trapped in the aftermath.
First Blue Roof Installation Completed In Fort Myers Post Hurricane Ian
On Saturday, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) installed the first Blue Roof in Fort Myers. Operation Blue Roof provides a temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property and provide residents with a livable house while they recover from
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
Hurricane Ian by the numbers: The scope of the catastrophic damage
Hurricane Ian is sure to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. history, after battering Southwest Florida last week.
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane Ian
It's not just the human citizens of Florida who've faced a devastating loss of life and the threat of homelessness during Hurricane Ian and the immediate aftermath. Many animals have lost their homes too. On October 9, a flight operated by the charity 'Wings of Rescue' transported a total of 116 domestic dogs and cats from Florida to Chicago.
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
One resident weathered the hurricane on the island, 44-year-old Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz, and has made several illicit visits back by boat.
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
