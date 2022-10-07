ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

CBS News

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian

Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
bcccurrent.com

Rally The Troops; Help The Sunshine State

On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 100 to 150 mph. Hurricane Ian has devastated the southwestern shore area of Florida, from Tampa Bay all the way south to Marco Island with Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples being the hardest hit. It is estimated that the damage is close to $47 billion.
BoardingArea

A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage

CBS News

Babcock Ranch: Solar-powered "hurricane-proof" town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity

While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm.
NBC 2

Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
