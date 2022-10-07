Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
macaronikid.com
Halloween Frights 'N Fun at Peoria Park District
Whether your looking to show off your family Halloween costumes or scare your friends, the Peoria Park District is the place to be spooky this season!. Howl-Zoo-Ween (Oct 14-15) Calling all ghosts and ghouls! With a trick or treat trail, bounce houses, Fall market, and so much more, come out...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Sunday Links: Rubber Soul - Plus MBIP Coming Attractions!
The album, Rubber Soul by The Beatles was a such a groundbreaking album. It was the first album that was written entirely by the band and it was the start of The Beatles and other bands seeing that an album could be a true work of art from the cover to the songs included on it. Before Rubber Soul, albums were mainly a collection of a few hits and then filled up with cover songs and quick filler tunes.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Jack’s On Adam’s
Here’s the cover of the book which is titled, “100 Things To Do In Peoria Before You Die” and it’s written by Molly Crusen Bishop. Molly is a writer based here in Peoria and in addition to this book, which is published by Reedy Publishing from St. Louis, she’s also written two other books, a children’s book called “Serendipity’s Song” and a nonfiction history book called “Footprints of Our Forefathers.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
wesb.com
BASTARDANE Feat. JAMES HETFIELD’s Son CASTOR: Video Of Entire Bloomington Concert
Fan-filmed video of BASTARDANE, the new band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, performing on September 23 at Castle Theatre in Bloomington, Illinois can be seen below. The concert was part of BASTARDANE’s short U.S. tour as the support act for SEVENDUST. BA…
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area. Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Art and the School of Theatre and Dance has several performances of “Middletown” this weekend. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday...
1470 WMBD
Legendary WEEK-TV weatherman Vic Burnett dies at age 91
PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Run The Bluff 5k race raises money for the East Bluff community
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The first ever “Run the Bluff” 5k race was held Saturday morning. The event focused on spreading positivity and highlighting some of the community’s areas like the Heartland Health Clinic and the Glenn Oaks School. Kari Jones helped organize the event, and...
25newsnow.com
200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them
PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
25newsnow.com
Police and community enjoy the day together in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department and the Illinois State University Police joined forces to bring some fun to the community. The event was called Faith and Blue and it’s a national effort to strengthen the bond between communities and police. Police offered food and fun with cornhole and basketball.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Fire Department honors four of their fallen in annual ceremony
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Though their deaths were decades ago, the East Peoria Fire Department honors the memory of four of their own who died in the line of duty. Former Chief Roger Aylward helped start the memorial service, which is in its 36th year. The most recent death for EPFD was in 1980. Even today, he believes their lives are a lesson in selflessness and sacrifice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
Central Illinois Proud
Bed Blitz donates 100 beds to children in Bloomington-Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — For seven years Bed Blitz has been gifting beds to kids in need. This event allows those in the Bloomington-Normal Area to build custom bed frames for the local youth. Along with a bed frame, families receive a mattress, sheets, quilts, laundry detergent, books, dental...
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
realtybiznews.com
Placemaker Real Estate and Inhabit Realty Group Acquire Fairway Apartments
Placemaker Real Estate, a Miami-based real estate investment firm led by Adriel Deller, and Inhabit Realty Group, Chicago-based investment firm led by A.J. Manaseer, have acquired Fairway Apartments, an apartment complex in Bloomington, IL. The property was acquired in an off-market transaction direct with the seller for $5 million. "We...
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
Central Illinois Proud
ROUTE CHANGES: Connect Traffic makes adjustments for peak hours
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As of Sunday, there are new changes to the Connect Transit routes. There is a new Sapphire Route to serve the West Bloomington-Normal area. Rides are free for the first month of operation. The frequency of some other routes has been reduced. The Blue, Purple,...
wglt.org
Parking pains: Long overdue fines spark calls to change parking in downtown Bloomington
There's free parking in front of the Bryant Miller hair salon on the north end of downtown Bloomington for 90 minutes. Stylist Jill Lockwood said clients have to spend a minimum of two hours in the chair if they want highlights or other services. Those customers can either move their vehicle mid-appointment, or find four-hour parking — on the other side of a four-lane highway or several blocks away at the Market Street parking garage.
wcbu.org
Here's the price tag for the renamings of several Peoria schools
Since 2018, the Peoria Public Schools board of education has renamed seven of the district's 29 school buildings. But those new monikers didn't come without a significant price tag. That's according to invoices obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tally of the total expenses incurred...
Comments / 0