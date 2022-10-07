ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian

By Isabel Debre
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jg7WU_0iQDwFEH00

The severed head and decapitated torso of a 25-year-old Palestinian were discovered on the side of a road in the occupied West Bank , police said Friday, confirming gruesome details of a killing that shocked Palestinian society.

But accounts that the victim, Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, was a gay man who feared persecution for his sexuality and had sought asylum in Israel two years ago turned the terrible crime into a socially and politically explosive case.

It was unclear how Abu Murkhiyeh wound up in Hebron , the conservative West Bank city that he had reportedly fled. Palestinian police officials told The Associated Press on Friday that Abu Murkhiyeh’s head and torso were found near his family’s house.

Col. Loay Irzekat, a police spokesman, said authorities arrested a Palestinian acquaintance of Abu Murkhiyeh as a suspect in the killing, but declined to ascribe a motive or elaborate on their relationship pending the investigation.

Palestinian social media was gripped by the grisly killing, but silent on the question of Abu Murkhiyeh’s sexuality. Homosexuality remains deeply taboo in the Palestinian territories, where traditional norms play a prominent role in social and political life.

Still there was plenty of outrage across the West Bank. Graphic footage taken by Palestinian youths who happened upon Abu Murkhiyeh’s dismembered body on a hillside rippled through WhatsApp groups, provoking shock and horror, before being taken down.

“This is a very ugly crime,” an older relative, also named Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, told the Palestinian radio station Al Karama. “Such a thing should not be discussed.”

Abu Murkhiyeh’s family released a statement of mourning, offering blessings and asking for privacy after “this heinous, unprecedented crime that shook the homeland.”

The family claimed that Abu Murkhiyeh lived and worked between Hebron and neighboring Jordan, where his late father was from.

As news of Abu Murkhiyeh's death spread, a starkly different version of events emerged from Israel. LGBTQ organizations and emergency shelters helping gay asylum seekers said they knew he was gay and desperate to escape the Palestinian territories, where he was a target.

Rita Petrenko, founder of Al Bait Al Mokhtalef, an Israeli gay rights organization catering to the Arab community, said Abu Murkhiyeh's fear was distinct when they met in 2020.

“He told me people not only in his family but in the village wanted to kill him,” she said, adding that he fled to Israel as word of his sexual orientation spread through Hebron two years ago. “He was scared of his brothers, his uncles, his cousins.”

Abu Murkhiyeh bounced around from shelter to shelter and scraped by on occasional restaurant jobs in Tel Aviv , Petrenko said, while she helped him apply for resettlement to Canada.

He had no prospects in Israel. On temporary status, he was barred from working until last July, when Israel started granting work permits to Palestinians who have sought refuge due to violence and persecution for their sexual orientation, Petrenko said.

“The situation was horrible for all of them,” said Ibtisam Mara’ana-Menuhin, an Arab member of the Israeli Knesset who petitioned the Supreme Court to grant gay Palestinian asylum seekers work visas.

Israel frequently promotes its tolerance on issues of sexual orientation, despite the rejection of homosexuality in ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities. But Tel Aviv is proud of its reputation as a top destination for gay and lesbian travelers.

Critics accuse Israel of “pink-washing,” saying it uses such tolerance as a way to divert attention from its open-ended occupation of the West Bank, now in its 56th year, and its harsh policies toward the Palestinians.

Just hours before Abu Murkhiyeh was killed on Wednesday, he spoke to volunteers at his shelter in Tel Aviv for a regular check-in, Petrenko said. Nothing was amiss. The next day, the story of his beheading dominated the media.

From Tel Aviv, there was an outpouring of anguish.

“We are heartbroken ... will always remember you, Isu," said Elem, a group that helped Abu Murkhiyeh, addressing him by a nickname. “We will never stop fighting so that others like you can live freely like any other human being.”

At the shelter where he most recently stayed, staff lit a candle for Abu Murkhiyeh during a solemn vigil Friday.

Petrenko said she had no idea how he turned up in Hebron. “He never felt safe,” she said.

Gay Palestinians tend to be careful for fear of drawing unwanted attention from their socially conservative community and backlash from authorities. Palestinian Authority police in 2019 barred gay and transgender rights group from holding events in the West Bank and threatened to arrest participants.

Gay people within Israel’s Arab minority have also faced violence and ostracism in their communities.

West Bank Palestinians like Abu Murkhiyeh have long have crossed into Israel to live openly. There are nearly 100 such Palestinians living under asylum, said Mara’ana-Menuhin, the lawmaker, but the number is likely far higher.

“It's not that these people even come out of the closet. They're found and they're hunted,” said Hila Peer from Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ rights organization. “Ahmad’s case is just another example of how bad the situation is and how seriously dangerous it is.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

No place like home: my bitter return to Palestine

At 22 years old, I set foot in my country for the first time. My parents were Palestinian, but in 1970 they had gone into exile. We had been living in Cyprus after fleeing the war in Lebanon. Now, a new era of reconciliation had arrived. A year or so after the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) were signed, we were finally allowed to go back. It was exciting to return to our ancestral home after all these years. Our extended family in the Galilee, especially my grandparents, were overjoyed, and we were swamped in a tide of love. I was thrilled to finally return. I wanted a country. I wanted not to feel like a foreigner any more. This was a dream come true. The years of statelessness were behind us. But going home was much harder than I imagined, for all of us.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Gay Rights#Racism#The Associated Press#Whatsapp
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
RELIGION
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ex-partner of Ukrainian ‘heiress’ who infiltrated Trump Mar-a-Lago circle is shot at Montreal resort

Police in Québec are investigating a shooting outside a hotel that injured ââValeriy Tarasenko, an entrepreneur with ties to a woman who allegedly posed as an heiress to the Rothschild fortune to infiltrate Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.Police were called around 12.45 about a shooting outside of a hotel in Estérel, Quebec.Radio-Canada reported that three people opened fire on three others in the parking lot, before leaving in a black SUV.Estérel mayor Frank Pappas told CTV after speaking with police and viewing surveillance video he believed the shooting, which left Mr Tarasenko with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he believed the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Dead Sea Scroll Found in Montana After Disappearing 60 Years Ago in Jerusalem

A 2,700-year-old Dead Sea Scroll that was thought to be lost forever has been found 6,000 miles away from its last known location. The fragment was one of three that survived the First Temple Period. Historians had long forgotten about it until Professor Shmuel Ahituv, from Ben Gurion University of the Negev, accepted the task of completing a book by a scholar of ancient Hebrew script named Ada Yardeni upon her death. While researching, he noticed the Dead Sea Scroll in a photograph. So he launched a campaign to locate it.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan

Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
The Independent

The Independent

876K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy