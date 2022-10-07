ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Youth convicted of manslaughter after killing 15-year-old boy

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9KwE_0iQDvzQY00

A youth has been found guilty of the “revenge” killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat.

Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart and another 15-year-old boy was injured during the violence in Woolwich, south east London , on July 5 last year.

A 16-year-old boy was cleared of his murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was also convicted of wounding the second victim with intent, having a blade and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Four other youths, aged between 16 and 20, were cleared of murder, manslaughter and attempted murder.

However, one of them aged 16 was convicted of wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Another, aged 17, was convicted of having an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Danny Robinson KC had told jurors how youths went to Woolwich intent on revenge for a stabbing in Dartford nine days before in which the victim survived.

A 16-year-old defendant had a knife with others armed with an umbrella and a rounders bat, it was alleged.

Tamim and two other young men walked towards them and stopped just short of where they were.

Within seconds, the 16-year-old produced his weapon, the court heard.

Mr Robinson said: “The attack … launched on the other group lasted for a matter of seconds but it was recorded on CCTV from a passing bus, by council CCTV, and it was also filmed by a passenger on the bus.”

Tamim went between two parked cars onto the pavement and seconds later was fatally stabbed by the 16-year-old with the knife.

The victim ran up the road before collapsing by a bus stop.

The second victim was also attacked before an off-duty police officer intervened to stop the fight and the defendants fled.

Another police officer happened to be at scene “by coincidence”, with the attack taking place “right in front of him”.

Mr Robinson said: “Although it happened very quickly he saw the umbrella stem and the knife being used as weapons during the attack.”

The off-duty officer and members of the public went to help and emergency services were called but Tamim died at the scene.

Officers found the umbrella stem, knife blade and handle discarded nearby.

Later that evening, police were called to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, where the surviving victim was treated for a stab wound to his upper back.

A pathologist found Tamim suffered massive blood loss from the stab wound to the heart.

The defendants had denied the charges against them.

The 16-year-old stabber claimed to the jury that he acted in self defence and did not intent to seriously hurt anyone.

His co-accused denied knowing there was a plan for violence, variously denying participation or claiming they too acted in self defence.

Sentencing was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Comments / 11

Enigm@
1d ago

why do they show the picture of the victim but not the scum who killed them if you take a life no matter how old you are your face should be out there for the world to see. we shouldn't protect murderers who no one protected the victim.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Dallas man kills 21-year-old woman after she beat him in basketball game: ‘Senseless’

A Texas woman was fatally shot by a friend over a basketball dispute, her family says. Asia Womack, 31, succumbed to gunshot wounds on Monday after she played against her assailant at the TG Terry Park in South Dallas, Fox 4 reported, Ms Womack’s family told the outlet that there was ”trash talk” and the suspect became enraged when she won the game. Dallas authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg and are asking for the public's help to find him, according to CBS. Ms Womack’s mother, Andrea Womack, said her daughter lived and breathed basketball, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#South East#Woolwich#Violent Crime#Cctv
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Murderer, 81, found guilty of killing his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago in Scotland's longest-running missing person case will appeal against his conviction

An 81-year-old man jailed for life for murdering his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago intends to appeal against his conviction. William MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison last week with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Daycare workers fired after being caught on video chasing crying children in Halloween mask

Daycare workers who were caught on camera donning a Halloween mask and chasing terrified children at a Mississippi facility have since been fired, according to local news reports.On Thursday, cell phone footage from inside the Monroe County daycare quickly went viral after many concerned parents saw the disturbing sight of employees sneaking up on unsuspecting children and chasing after them while wearing the GhostFace mask from the horror movie Scream.WTVA 9 reported that the viral videos are from two separate incidents, one in September and one more recently from 4 October.In the video, adult caretakers are seen wearing the...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Arsonist jailed for life for killing neighbours in ‘devastating revenge attack’

An arsonist who killed two of his neighbours in a “premeditated and devastating revenge attack” has been sentenced to a whole life order in jail.Hakeem Kigundu, 32, admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and starting the fire that killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45,  at around 2.45am on December 15, 2021.Two residents were also seriously hurt – Joel Richards suffered third-degree burns, while Laura Wiggins was left with a punctured lung, a kidney hematoma and fractures to her pelvis, ribs, right arm and spine.Kigundu, a Ugandan national believed to have entered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

876K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy