Households face three-hour blackouts as businesses asked to help tackle electricity shortage
Households will be paid to put on their washing machines or charge their electric cars away from peak hours as the National Grid warns the country could face three-hour power cuts this winter.Shortages of gas, which generated 40 per cent of UK electricity last year, could mean planned three-hour blackouts in some areas to protect supplies for heating homes and buildings, system operators warned.The margins between peak demand and power supply are expected to be sufficient and similar to recent years in the National Grid Electricity System Operator's (ESO) base case scenario for this winter.But in the face of...
‘Windfall tax’ on wind and solar companies set to be unveiled next week
A de-facto windfall tax will be imposed on wind and solar companies reaping sky-high profits from high energy prices, under plans set to be unveiled next week.Ministers have run out of patience with renewable electricity generators, having sought to persuade them to accept voluntary 15-year fixed-price contracts well below current wholesale rates.Now legislation is expected as early as next week to cap revenues that have soared as prices rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.It is expected to be similar to the European Union’s proposals – effectively amounting to a windfall tax on companies including EDF Energy, RWE, Scottish Power...
CNET
Slow Wi-Fi? This Might Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving super slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
Phone Arena
Verizon's 5G Home and LTE plans are now free through the carrier's Forward Program
Verizon, just like all the major US carriers, is fully committed to FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides free Internet and mobile services to low-income households. That means that qualified customers benefit from affordable access to internet and mobile plans. Starting this week, Verizon is bringing select 5G...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
US News and World Report
Colombia Reaches Deal to Buy Land From Cattle Ranchers
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government has reached a deal with cattle farmers to buy 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, earmarked for poor rural farmers to push agrarian reform aimed at boosting food production and tackling poverty, the minister of agriculture said on Friday. "We've reached total agreement,...
