Allen Park, MI

Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn High football holds off Westland John Glenn w/ PHOTO GALLERY

For the first time in two weeks, the Dearborn High varsity football program played an actual football game. The team unfortunately did not play last week after Wayne Memorial had to forfeit. The Pioneers made their return to game action on Friday as they hosted a much-improved Westland John Glenn...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken driver rolls over vehicle

WYANDOTTE — A speeding, highly intoxicated 40-year-old Detroit driver slammed into a vehicle stopped at a red light on northbound Fort Street at Oak Street the night of Oct. 3, causing his vehicle to flip over. The man did not have a valid driver’s license and was found to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI

Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ecorse dreams of becoming a Downriver water wonderland

Ecorse — This 2.4-square-mile city with 4.6 miles of waterfront aspires to be a recreational water destination Downriver. It’s getting millions in grants to support that dream. Plenty of help is being supplied from environmentalists, neighboring cities and residents who have volunteered hours of their time to clean up Ecorse Creek, long neglected amid decades of industrial use.
ECORSE, MI
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI

