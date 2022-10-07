Read full article on original website
Dearborn Press & Guide
Divine Child’s Michael Hegarty finishes 1st at Wayne County championships w/ PHOTO GALLERY
A chilly early October morning was the setting for the annual Wayne County Cross Country Championships at Willow Metropark in Huron Township on Saturday. A total of 40 schools were present to partake in the 5K run, including seven from the Dearborn area. There were several notable performances from the...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn High football holds off Westland John Glenn w/ PHOTO GALLERY
For the first time in two weeks, the Dearborn High varsity football program played an actual football game. The team unfortunately did not play last week after Wayne Memorial had to forfeit. The Pioneers made their return to game action on Friday as they hosted a much-improved Westland John Glenn...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion football
The Clarkston Wolves defeated the Lake Orion Dragons 45-41 in the OAA Red match-up played on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Lake Orion.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
Detroit News
'Rehab Addict' star Nicole Curtis fights to save historic Lake Orion cottages
HGTV star Nicole Curtis is going head-to-head again with a local developer and municipality, this time taking on a firm that wants to tear down about 15 homes in her hometown of Lake Orion to construct three developments. Moceri Custom Homes, an Auburn Hills-based developer, said they have done their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 accused in string of 5 robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN, Mich. – Two teenagers and a pair of 22-year-old twins are accused of being linked to a string of robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, and Dearborn Heights. The FBI is investigating Kyree Wilson, 19, Brandon Jones, 19, Jaleel Wiley, 22, and Janeil Wiley, 22, in connection with...
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken driver rolls over vehicle
WYANDOTTE — A speeding, highly intoxicated 40-year-old Detroit driver slammed into a vehicle stopped at a red light on northbound Fort Street at Oak Street the night of Oct. 3, causing his vehicle to flip over. The man did not have a valid driver’s license and was found to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
birchrestaurant.com
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
Detroit News
Ecorse dreams of becoming a Downriver water wonderland
Ecorse — This 2.4-square-mile city with 4.6 miles of waterfront aspires to be a recreational water destination Downriver. It’s getting millions in grants to support that dream. Plenty of help is being supplied from environmentalists, neighboring cities and residents who have volunteered hours of their time to clean up Ecorse Creek, long neglected amid decades of industrial use.
Man shot while standing in driveway on Detroit's westside, police say
At approximately 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle pulled up to a man as he stood in a driveway in the 15400 block of Mark Twain Street.
Shooting sends Dearborn elementary school into lockdown
The active shooter situation in Dearborn sent Duvall Elementary School into a soft lockdown Thursday. Many parents hurried over, but school administrators weren’t allowing anyone in or out.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Our story’: Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordan designed by local boutique
DETROIT – A single pair of Air Jordans can fetch thousands of dollars, and now there’s a special Detroit-themed pair set to go on sale later this month. The designs came from Two18, the high-end streetwear boutique in Eastern Market. Their sister store is Burn Rubber in Royal Oak.
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen
Carle Penny, 15, of Detroit, was last seen on October 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bishop in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
birchrestaurant.com
lakeorionreview.com
Orion Twp. — ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291 — PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST
ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291 PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST. The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 3,. 2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn. Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment...
