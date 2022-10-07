ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Packers or Church on Sunday morning? Why not both?

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are set to kick off in London Sunday morning, at a time that many Packers fans in Wisconsin would normally be headed to church. So, the Rev. Sarah Stumme, pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, came up with a new game plan. The church will host a Packers tailgate and watch party, with worship services scheduled pre-game and at half-time.
GREEN BAY, WI
On Milwaukee

Updated: 30+ bars waking up early for the Packers' London game

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Tomorrow marks another Packers Sunday – albeit one unlike any...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers teammate

The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. After the game, Rodgers (seen above in September) made it clear that he’s a “firm believer in the power of words and manifestation” who did not appreciate comments from wide receiver Jaire Alexander saying he wasn’t worried unless the Packers lost next week as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

High school football Week 8 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
New York State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
Chippewa Falls, WI
Football
Chippewa Falls, WI
Sports
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Is anyone still wondering why Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst?

Understandably, outsiders who aren’t intimately familiar with the current state of Wisconsin’s football program were shocked when the Badgers parted ways with coach Paul Chryst last week. Chryst seemed as airtight as a coach can get — a Madison native and Wisconsin alum who won 72% of his...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Buffalo Wild Wings#American Football#The New York Giants#Milwaukee Burger#Northern Tap House#Sandbar#Tailgate Omlete

Comments / 0

Community Policy