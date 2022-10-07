Read full article on original website
WISN
Packers or Church on Sunday morning? Why not both?
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are set to kick off in London Sunday morning, at a time that many Packers fans in Wisconsin would normally be headed to church. So, the Rev. Sarah Stumme, pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, came up with a new game plan. The church will host a Packers tailgate and watch party, with worship services scheduled pre-game and at half-time.
On Milwaukee
Updated: 30+ bars waking up early for the Packers' London game
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Tomorrow marks another Packers Sunday – albeit one unlike any...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers teammate
The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. After the game, Rodgers (seen above in September) made it clear that he’s a “firm believer in the power of words and manifestation” who did not appreciate comments from wide receiver Jaire Alexander saying he wasn’t worried unless the Packers lost next week as well.
CBS 58
High school football Week 8 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Is anyone still wondering why Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst?
Understandably, outsiders who aren’t intimately familiar with the current state of Wisconsin’s football program were shocked when the Badgers parted ways with coach Paul Chryst last week. Chryst seemed as airtight as a coach can get — a Madison native and Wisconsin alum who won 72% of his...
Green Bay Packers, in London for Sunday's NFL game, give Abbey Road photo their own spin
Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy and former Packers greats tour London and make a stop at Abbey Road, giving Waukesha fans a thrill.
2024 three-star wing Jack Robison previews his early official visit to Wisconsin
When 2024 three-star wing Jack Robison out of Lakeville North, Minnesota, takes his early official visit to Wisconsin on October 21, it’ll be an opportunity to strengthen his already rock-solid relationship with Greg Gard and the Badgers coaching staff. “My relationship with the staff is great,” Robison explained. “I...
big10central.com
Watch: Jubilant Jim Leonhard greets fans, addresses Wisconsin's wild week
Jim Leonhard said, "wow," while walking off to chants of his name after his first win as Wisconsin's coach. Here's how the "start of a new era" played out for Jim Leonhard in his debut as Wisconsin's interim football coach. It was an emotional week for Badgers players and staffers....
